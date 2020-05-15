 Phil May of The Pretty Things Has Passed Away At Age 75 - Noise11.com
The Pretty Things, Phil May: Photo Ros O'Gorman

The Pretty Things, Phil May: Photo Ros O'Gorman

Phil May of The Pretty Things Has Passed Away At Age 75

by Paul Cashmere on May 16, 2020

in News

Phil May, the lead singer of influential 60s UK band The Pretty Things, has died at age 75.

In a statement the band posted at their website:

At 7am this morning, Phil May, lead singer with The Pretty Things, died in hospital after surgery to replace his hip joint, in Norfolk, where he had been staying with his family.

If you’re reading this, you will already know what a remarkable singer and performer Phil was, throughout the 55 years and more that he fronted The Pretty Things, and you will probably also be aware of his prodigious talent as a writer, lyricist and ground-breaker, with numerous musical “firsts” to his name.

But he was far, far more than that. To those of us who knew him intimately, and loved him, personally, he was a remarkable, mercurial, influential and irreplaceable human being and the finest, most honourable human being I have ever known.

He was funny, creative, quick, decent, insightful, hugely talented in so many ways, infuriating, direct, and unswervingly loyal, in an industry of frauds, and honest, painfully so. This Idol did not have feet of clay. His work across 55 years encompasses some of the true high points of rock music from its’ early R&B roots – right through to the present day. He will never see the release of what will now be the last Pretty Things album – the raw, roots, acoustic blues of “Bare As Bone, Bright As Blood” – which will be released later this year. So sad, it was a real labour for him to complete, but worth every moment of toil.

He will probably be remembered in history as “the man with the longest hair in Britain”, something he literally fought for, to make his point. But that was just the tip of his particular iceberg. His art, work and performance defined him so much more completely than any headliner ever could, as anyone who has heard “S. F. Sorrow” or been lucky enough to see a 70+ year old Phil smashing sell-out shows across the world, with the last, great Pretty Things, electric line-up, will confirm.

He was a unique, and consistently challenging and creative man, who was never ready to give up his freedom to be what he chose to be, for money or even fame. He, and his long-time partner on stage and record, Dick Taylor, always danced to a different drummer, and one with a mesmerising beat.
So, he will hopefully be remembered by you as the great, unique and original, mould-breaking artist he always was, and not just some silly pop star with nothing to say and too much time to say it.
Phil was different. We will all remember him with love, affection, and sadness, not a day will pass without him being in my, personal thoughts and in my heart, He was my friend, my artist, my burden, my blessing, my soul mate and my hero. I never met anyone like him, and I won’t ever again. We loved Phil, as many of you did…… The King is dead. We won’t find another….. Goodbye, Phil. We will miss you every day, and remember you with fondness and a smile.

15 May 2020

The Pretty Things had an incredible influence on the careers of The Rolling Stones, David Bowie and Bob Dylan. In 2018 Dick Taylor told Noise11.com, “Bob Dylan referenced The Pretty Things in his song ‘Tombstone Blues’ with the opening line “The sweet pretty things are in bed now of course”.

“We used to know Dylan,” Dick said. “Brian Pendleton, our rhythm guitarist got really friendly with him. We presume that was an oblique reference to us.”

David Bowie was directly influenced by Phil May’s look in the 60s. “Absolutely,” says Dick. “He was our number one fan for the first few months of our career. When we were doing local gigs he would always be there. We did quite a few gigs up to ’68 where he was our support. Certainly right at the start he followed us religiously.”

Bowie named-checked The Pretty Things twice in song. “Bowie with ‘Oh You Pretty Things’ and ‘The Pretty Things Are Going To Hell’ was also a nod to the band,” says Dick.

As for Dick Taylor, well he was an original member of The Rolling Stones and played at the very first Stones gig in 1962.

Dave Davies of The Kinks and David Coverdale of Whitesnake have paid tribute to Phil May today.

Dave Davies of The Kinks

David Coverdale

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Astrid Kirchherr
Astrid Kirchherr, the First Beatles Photographer, Has Died At Age 81

When the story of the early Beatles days is told Astrid Kirchherr is always part of the story.

45 mins ago
The Rolling Stones perform at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on 5 November 2014. (AAP Image/Noise 11/Ros O’Gorman) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Alok Remixes The Rolling Stones ‘Living In A Ghost Town’

28-year old Brazilian DJ and record producer Alok has remixed the new Rolling Stones song ‘Living In A Ghost Town’.

22 hours ago
Elton John by Ros O'Gorman
Elton John Thrilled To Be Featured In Killing Eve

Elton John was "thrilled" to feature so heavily in the latest episode of Killing Eve as he's a massive fan of the TV series.

2 days ago
Bob Dylan False Prophet
Bob Dylan Releases New Song False Prophet Ahead of ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’ Album

Bob Dylan has just released his third new song of 2020 ‘False Prophet’ and what we now also know is that Dylan has created the new album ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’, his first album on original material since ‘Tempest’ in 2012.

May 8, 2020
Millie Small
60’s Pop Star Millie Dies At Age 73

60s pop star Millie Small has died at age 73 from a stroke.

May 6, 2020
Paul McCartney at AAMI Park Melbourne on Tuesday 5 December 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Unheard Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr Song To Be Auctioned

An unheard song penned by Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr is expected to be sold for around £20,000 at auction.

May 5, 2020
John Fogerty photo by Ros O'Gorman
John Fogerty Sits Around The Campfire And Tells A Few Stories

John Fogerty has ventured outside home with his sons and daughter to tell a few stories around the campfire.

May 4, 2020