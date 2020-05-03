Photographer Roger Ballen Joins Art4Changes Project

Roger Ballen: -“Simply sitting home will not change the world, acting from home to provide real help – will!”

In the light of COVID-19 Global Pandemic, world-famous photographer Roger Ballen joined forces with Art4Changes (art4changes.com) a charitable project, aimed to raise money for the COVID-19 cure and treatment cause. I think it’s useless to present this genius, world famous artist, whose work is in collection on MOMA (Museum of Modern Art), TATE in London, best international auction houses showcase his work, top galleries such as Gagosian represented him as their artist, an artist for whom a museum is being built during his own life ‘The Roger Ballen Center for Photographic Arts’ in Johannesburg, South Africa. Ballen is a renown international artist, photographer, a cult figure in the contemporary art world – a founder of his own unique, photographic style ‘Ballenesque’, which altered the contemporary art history.

It all began with a Whatsapp call to Roger Ballen, renown photographer and a friend of Christina Katrakis, president of Art4Changes project. –“We are launching Art4Changes to raise money and awareness, to help save lives through the power of Art – do you want to Join?!” – Katrakis said. –“I’m working on the film now, am very busy but count me In. Yes, I will join!” – answered Ballen and the Art4Changes global journey has begun. With David Datuna (datuna.com), the New York-based artist who ate Maurizio Cattelan’s $120K Art Basel Banana titled “The Comedian”, running the project from the USA. Christina Katrakis and her Art Marketing School (artmarketing.school) team from Europe. And Roger Ballen, pitching in from the heart of South Africa. Ballen was excited to work on the project with David Datuna, whose work he respects and finds it very poignant, conceptual and innovative. –“He makes a real statement with his work. You may be shocked, surprised, you may love it or hate it, but it won’t leave you indifferent for sure. And that’s what real art is all about.” – says Ballen.

This isn’t Ballen’s first charitable art-project, not long ago he created a series of photographs together with the famous music band Die Antwoord, skateboards (https://theskateroom.com/project/roger-ballen) and an amazing music video “I Fink U Freeky”. The profits from the sale of the skateboards went towards much needed Help for the kids of Africa. Ballen believes that, art can play a very important role in the world today, and can alter it on many levels. Doing good through the power of art is an ultimate goal.

Art4Changes is a charity project, which was founded by David Datuna and Art Marketing School, an online art marketing course from well-known artists, earlier this year that aims to fight global problems. Every dollar realized from the sale of all that is listed on the Art4Changes site during this time – will go directly to COVID-19 fundraising efforts. Art4Changes allows the buyer to choose and make a direct donation which organization they want their contributions to go to including: The World Health Organization, International Red Cross and the CDC Foundation. The artwork, downloads, and memorabilia purchase process is completely transparent. The buyer chooses the work they want to purchase and chooses one of the above charities (which work in all countries of the world combating COViD-19 pandemic. The buyer can even choose the country to which he/she wants to donate in particular. The buyer sends the total cost of the artwork (as listed on Art4Changes.com) directly to the charity, Art4Changes does not handle any financial transactions and makes no profit at all.

Artists including Roger Ballen, Ultra Violet, William John Kennedy and David Datuna, have all donated their artwork to the cause. The family members of the world-famous writer and poet Robert Graves have also joined the project. All artworks, downloads, memorabilia and merchandise are available on the Art4Change site to raise money for the COVID-19 cure and treatment cause. Proceeds from the sale, will support the scientists and doctors who are combatting the virus. Please go onto the art4changes.com to buy and help!

Roger Ballen – urges all artists, designers, musicians, actors, writers and celebrities of all kinds and from around the world, to unite, join the cause and donate (music downloads, book downloads, lectures, speeches, videos, artworks etc). In order to help the Major International Charitable Foundations, at the time of crisis. Art4Changes believe that – together we can all make a difference!

-“I’m convinced, that ART can change the world for the better and it is the time for All of Us to Unite! Please support us and join in! World is in need of basic medical supplies, aid and tests – please join us (art4changes.com) and Help!” – says Roger Ballen.

