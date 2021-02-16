 Pierce Brothers Plan Tour Around Victoria - Noise11.com
Pierce Brothers Photo: Dara Munnis. @daramunnis

Pierce Brothers Photo: Dara Munnis. @daramunnis

Pierce Brothers Plan Tour Around Victoria

by Paul Cashmere on February 16, 2021

in News

With national touring uncertain at this point, Victoria’s Pierce Brothers have a solution to staying on the road. Stay within your state.

With their second album ‘Into The Great Unknown’ on the way and uncertainty about crossing a state border, 11 of Pierce Brothers 12 shows will take place in Victoria. (The Bluesfest show is still locked in and happening, if no further lockdowns lock us out).

The initial tour will get the songs from ‘Into The Great Unknown’ worked up live. Plans for a national tour are just a lessening of restrictions away.

‘Into The Great Unknown’ will be released on 5 March 2021.

INTO THE GREAT UNKNOWN VICTORIAN TOUR

THE OLD COAL MINE “THE SHED”, WONTHAGGI | SATURDAY MARCH 20 | SOLD OUT
HALLS GAP HOTEL, HALLS GAP | SUNDAY MARCH 21
CHAPEL OFF CHAPEL, PRAHRAN | SATURDAY MARCH 27
BLUESFEST, BYRON BAY | SATURDAY APRIL 4
VOLTA ARTS & CULTURE, BALLARAT | FRIDAY APRIL 9
PIER BANDROOM, FRANKSTON | SATURDAY APRIL 10
BARWON CLUB, GEELONG | THURSDAY APRIL 22
THE ESPY, ST KILDA | FRIDAY APRIL 23
CORNER HOTEL, RICHMOND | FRIDAY APRIL 30
SOOKIE LOUNGE, BELGRAVE | FRIDAY MAY 7
SANDY POINT MUSIC CLUB, SANDY POINT | FRIDAY MAY 21
WESTERNPORT HOTEL, SAN REMO | SATURDAY MAY 22

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Taylor Swift, Etihad, Frontier Touring, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Taylor Swift Re-Recordings Will Be Eligible for Grammy Awards

Taylor Swift's re-recordings of her tracks from 'Fearless' will be eligible for performance Grammy awards.

8 hours ago
Hayley Williams of Paramore photo by Ros O'Gorman
Hayley Williams Is Ready For Another Paramore Album

Hayley Williams has admitted she's not planning to record another solo project and is ready to get into the studio with her Paramore bandmates.

15 hours ago
The Weeknd
The Weeknd Super Bowl Performance Turned Into Documentary

The Weeknd is taking fans behind the scenes of his Super Bowl Halftime Show spectacular in a new TV documentary.

2 days ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Has Re-Recorded ‘Fearless’

Taylor Swift has finished re-recording Fearless as part of her ongoing effort to re-record her first six albums after the master recordings were sold by her former record label.

5 days ago
Rihanna photo by Ros O'Gorman
Rihanna Puts Her Clothing Label On Hold

Rihanna launched the luxury fashion line in 2019 with LVMH. However, after two years, they've made the joint decision to close down the clothing business to focus on the singer's lucrative Fenty Beauty cosmetics and Savage x Fenty lingerie lines.

5 days ago
Pink: Photo Ros O'Gorman
Pink and Daughter Willow Release a Song

Pink made her debut on TikTok with her nine-year-old daughter this week. Two days ago, with Willow was seen singing a snippet of the original song in a clip on Pink's official page on the video sharing platform, and it has since been played over four million times.

5 days ago
Foals at Falls Festival 2013 photo by Zo Damage
Foals Are Planning Next Week

Foals returned with their first studio effort since 2015, 'Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost Part 1' in 2019 - with' Part 2' put out in October that year - and frontman Yannis Philippakis has revealed he and his bandmates have started tinkering with ideas for new music, though he has no idea when a follow-up will be released.

6 days ago