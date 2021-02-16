Pierce Brothers Plan Tour Around Victoria - Noise11.com

With national touring uncertain at this point, Victoria’s Pierce Brothers have a solution to staying on the road. Stay within your state.

With their second album ‘Into The Great Unknown’ on the way and uncertainty about crossing a state border, 11 of Pierce Brothers 12 shows will take place in Victoria. (The Bluesfest show is still locked in and happening, if no further lockdowns lock us out).

The initial tour will get the songs from ‘Into The Great Unknown’ worked up live. Plans for a national tour are just a lessening of restrictions away.

‘Into The Great Unknown’ will be released on 5 March 2021.

INTO THE GREAT UNKNOWN VICTORIAN TOUR

THE OLD COAL MINE “THE SHED”, WONTHAGGI | SATURDAY MARCH 20 | SOLD OUT

HALLS GAP HOTEL, HALLS GAP | SUNDAY MARCH 21

CHAPEL OFF CHAPEL, PRAHRAN | SATURDAY MARCH 27

BLUESFEST, BYRON BAY | SATURDAY APRIL 4

VOLTA ARTS & CULTURE, BALLARAT | FRIDAY APRIL 9

PIER BANDROOM, FRANKSTON | SATURDAY APRIL 10

BARWON CLUB, GEELONG | THURSDAY APRIL 22

THE ESPY, ST KILDA | FRIDAY APRIL 23

CORNER HOTEL, RICHMOND | FRIDAY APRIL 30

SOOKIE LOUNGE, BELGRAVE | FRIDAY MAY 7

SANDY POINT MUSIC CLUB, SANDY POINT | FRIDAY MAY 21

WESTERNPORT HOTEL, SAN REMO | SATURDAY MAY 22

