 Pierce Brothers Take It Indie With ‘Kanko’ - Noise11.com
Pierce Brothers photo by Ros O'Gorman

Pierce Brothers Take It Indie With ‘Kanko’

by Paul Cashmere on May 26, 2020

in News

Melbourne’s Pierce Brothers have returned with new indie music after releasing their debut through Warner Music.

‘Kanko’ is the first taste of what we can expect from the folk rock twins. “We’ve taken some time off touring, for the first time in about 8 years, and this song is about going to that place,” they say at their website. “Going to be free. Finding solace and freedom in the mountain air. That’s what Kanko is, a mountain I (Jack) visited in Japan. It’s also the name of my dog.”

The video came together when Jack and Pat Pierce joined the rest of the world in their pown private lockdown. “We had big plans on making a little trip while we were in New Zealand and getting some of the beautiful landscapes and mountains as a feature, but then we had to cancel it all, so we had to improvise,” Pat recalls. “The song is about holding on and knowing that those times will come again so we used the footage from tours we’ve done over the last few years, and filmed new stuff in our little home studio, with a cast and crew of just the two of us. I think it reinforces that feeling, that we will get through all this, that this isolation won’t be forever, and we can always make do!”

“We’ve done a lot of varied styles over the last few releases and we really wanted to get back to our folk roots, simple songs with heart and a basic message behind them.”

‘Kanko’ is the first of a lot of new indie music for Pierce Brothers in 2020. “We’re going to be releasing a new single every 6-8 weeks this year. We can’t tour these new songs at the moment, so we’ll be slowly rolling out songs from the new album all year. We’re so stoked to be finally releasing music again, even if we can’t play live,” says Jack. “To be releasing independently again is so exciting, we’ve found ourselves more excited now with the songs we have coming up than we’ve felt for years! We can’t wait for you all to hear it.”

