 Pink Donates To Australia’s Fires While Scotty From Marketing Burns Ad Dollars - Noise11.com
Pink: Photo Ros O'Gorman

Pink Donates To Australia’s Fires While Scotty From Marketing Burns Ad Dollars

by Paul Cashmere on January 5, 2020

Pink has made a very generous donation of $500,000 to the Australian fire efforts while the worse climate change disaster in history is taking place across the continent.

In a statement Pink says,

“I am devastated watching from afar of what is happening in Australia right now with the bushfires.

My heart goes out to all our friends and family down there affected by these devastating fires.

I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are currently battling so hard on the frontline to save their communities within Australia. I do hope that this, amongst all the other outpouring of charitable support, will help the communities in these areas.”

Meanwhile, while Australia is deals with the disaster, it is forced to endure Prime Minister Scotty From Marketing who went ahead with a holiday in Hawaii while fires raged, forced a pregnant woman to shake his hand and then turned his back on her when she tried to tell him her story and in the last 24 hours has taken out a political advertisement to spin his Party’s actions during crisis, requested donations that go to the Liberal Party instead of charities and announced Defence Force support without telling the Fire Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons.

FOR DIRECT DONATIONS YOU CAN SUPPORT HERE –
NSW RURAL FIRE SERVICE – DONATE HERE
QLD FIRE AND RESCUE – DONATE HERE
SA COUNTRY FIRE SERVICE – DONATE HERE
VIC COUNTRY FIRE AUTHORITY – DONATE HERE
TASMANIA FIRE SERVICE – DONATE HERE
WESTERN AUSTRALIA – DONATE HERE

Pink, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

