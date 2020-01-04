Pink has made a very generous donation of $500,000 to the Australian fire efforts while the worse climate change disaster in history is taking place across the continent.

In a statement Pink says,

“I am devastated watching from afar of what is happening in Australia right now with the bushfires.

My heart goes out to all our friends and family down there affected by these devastating fires.

I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are currently battling so hard on the frontline to save their communities within Australia. I do hope that this, amongst all the other outpouring of charitable support, will help the communities in these areas.”

Meanwhile, while Australia is deals with the disaster, it is forced to endure Prime Minister Scotty From Marketing who went ahead with a holiday in Hawaii while fires raged, forced a pregnant woman to shake his hand and then turned his back on her when she tried to tell him her story and in the last 24 hours has taken out a political advertisement to spin his Party’s actions during crisis, requested donations that go to the Liberal Party instead of charities and announced Defence Force support without telling the Fire Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons.

"It demonstrates a wider problem here about a lack of communication". #Insiders host @David_Speers on revelations that@RFSCommissioner first heard about the ADF deployment through media reports #auspol #AustraliaBushfires #AustraliaBurning pic.twitter.com/9GksGPD74b — Insiders ABC (@InsidersABC) January 4, 2020

FOR DIRECT DONATIONS YOU CAN SUPPORT HERE –

NSW RURAL FIRE SERVICE – DONATE HERE

QLD FIRE AND RESCUE – DONATE HERE

SA COUNTRY FIRE SERVICE – DONATE HERE

VIC COUNTRY FIRE AUTHORITY – DONATE HERE

TASMANIA FIRE SERVICE – DONATE HERE

WESTERN AUSTRALIA – DONATE HERE

1/3 The ongoing bushfires are devastating Australian communities right now, with lives lost, homes and businesses destroyed and huge numbers of wildlife and bushland gone. We are so grateful to all those firefighters and volunteers working round the clock. pic.twitter.com/CndSc5jkbO — Jimmy Barnes (@JimmyBarnes) January 4, 2020

