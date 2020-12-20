 Pink Ends Up in Hospital - Noise11.com
Pink Ends Up in Hospital

by Music-News.com on December 21, 2020

Pink is in hospital after fracturing her ankle while running down the stairs.

Pink took to Instagram in the early hours of Saturday morning to share a selfie from hospital, showing the star wearing a face mask as she received treatment.

“As if surviving covid wasn’t enough for this poop sandwich of a year! Well, I got my stitches out from drying that wine glass, that went well,” she penned. “Then I recovered from my very first staph infection for no reason (cry for help?) (right knee was lonely?) so I thought I’d fracture my ankle!”

Pink continued: “Later tonight I’m gonna climb inside a raw chicken and see if I can’t check out what salmonella’s like! 2020 is the gift that keeps on giving…”

Explaining the cause of her most recent injury, Pink, real name Alecia Beth Moore, detailed: “I was actually running down the stairs trying to see the Christmas star! Ha! Turns out it’s not until the 21st. Happy holidays everyone! Who wants a Negroni!”

Back in May, Pink opened up on the “terrifying” experience she and her three-year-old son Jameson endured as they both battled Covid-19, calling their health scare “physically and emotionally challenging” in an essay published by NBC News.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

