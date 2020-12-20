Pink Ends Up in Hospital - Noise11.com

Pink is in hospital after fracturing her ankle while running down the stairs.

Pink took to Instagram in the early hours of Saturday morning to share a selfie from hospital, showing the star wearing a face mask as she received treatment.

“As if surviving covid wasn’t enough for this poop sandwich of a year! Well, I got my stitches out from drying that wine glass, that went well,” she penned. “Then I recovered from my very first staph infection for no reason (cry for help?) (right knee was lonely?) so I thought I’d fracture my ankle!”

Pink continued: “Later tonight I’m gonna climb inside a raw chicken and see if I can’t check out what salmonella’s like! 2020 is the gift that keeps on giving…”

Explaining the cause of her most recent injury, Pink, real name Alecia Beth Moore, detailed: “I was actually running down the stairs trying to see the Christmas star! Ha! Turns out it’s not until the 21st. Happy holidays everyone! Who wants a Negroni!”

Back in May, Pink opened up on the “terrifying” experience she and her three-year-old son Jameson endured as they both battled Covid-19, calling their health scare “physically and emotionally challenging” in an essay published by NBC News.

