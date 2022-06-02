 Pink Floyd ‘Obscured By Clouds’ Turns 50 - Noise11.com
Pink Floyd Obscured by Clouds

Pink Floyd ‘Obscured By Clouds’ Turns 50

by Paul Cashmere on June 2, 2022

in News

‘Obscured by Clouds’, the seventh Pink Floyd album and the predecessor to ‘Dark Side of the Moon’ a year later, turns 50 years old today.

‘Obscured by Clouds’ was released on 2 June 1972.

The album was created as a soundtrack to the film ‘La Vallée’ and recorded over a two-week period in London while the band was also developing ‘Dark Side of the Moon’. Pink Floyd had a difference of opinion with the filmmakers of ‘La Vallée’ so the album was released by Pink Floyd as ‘Obscured by Clouds’ and not as the soundtrack to ‘La Vallée’.

One track, David Gilmour’s ‘Childhood’s End’ gave Floyd fans a preview of what was to come on ‘Dark Side of the Moon’. The drums sat as a template for ‘Time’ off ‘Dark Side of the Moon’. It was also the last David Gilmour Pink Floyd song feature Gilmour lyrics until ‘A Momentary Lapse of Reason’ in 1987.

In Nick Mason’s current Saucerful of Secrets shows he performs ‘Obscured by Clouds’, ‘Childhood’s End’ and ‘When You’re In’ from the album. Mason’s show is entirely made up of pre-Dark Side of the Moon Floyd.

‘Obscured by Clouds’ reached no 6 in the UK, 44 in Australia and 46 in the USA.

Tracklist

Obscured By Clouds
When You’re In
Burning Bridges
The Gold It’s In The …
Wot’s … Uh The Deal
Mudmen
Childhood’s End
Free Four
Stay
Absolutely Curtains

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
The Rolling Stones Perform Out of Time For The Very First Time Live

The Rolling Stones have performed one of their earlier songs ‘Out of Time’ for the very first time at the first show of the SIXTY tour in Madrid, Spain.

2 hours ago
Yusuf - Cat Stevens at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Monday 27 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Cat Stevens’ ‘Moonshadow’ Premiered In Melbourne 10 years Ago

Cat Stevens’ short-lived musical ‘Moonshadow’ premiered in Melbourne, Australia 10 years ago but is yet to see life around the world.

22 hours ago
Curt Claudio from the BBC doco Above Us Only Sky
Doco To Reveal The Story of Curt Claudio, The Guy Who Turned Up At John Lennon’s House in 1971

In 1971 a homeless American travelled to the UK to visit John Lennon at his home Tittenhurst in Ascot. John and Yoko chatted with the unexpected visitor Curt Claudio and then invited him in for breakfast.

23 hours ago
Eagles debut album
Eagles Debut Album Turns 50

Eagles debut album ‘Eagles’ was released in 1 June 1972, 50 years ago today.

1 day ago
Kate Bush
Stranger Things Gives Kate Bush Classic A New Life

Kate Bush has made a return to the charts after her iconic song 'Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)' was featured in the new series of 'Stranger Things'.

1 day ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros O'Gorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
The Rolling Stones Open Fan Voting For First Setlist

The Rolling Stones have opened up the fan vote for the first setlist of the SIXTY tour starting June 1 in Spain.

2 days ago
Roger Waters played Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Saturday 10 February 2018. Roger Waters is performing his Us and Them Australian tour. Photo, Ros O'Gorman
Pink Floyd Join Tik Tok

Pink Floyd will today join TikTok for the first time with the Pink Floyd catalogue launching globally on the platform at 2pm BST.

2 days ago