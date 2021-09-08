Pink Floyd To Release 21st Century Edition Of 'A Momentary Lapse Of Reason' - Noise11.com

Pink Floyd have de-80s’d their album ‘A Momentary Lapse Of Reason’ and will release the new edition in October.

The new version will feature Sony’s new audio format ‘360 Reality’.

David Gilmour said, “Some years after we had recorded the album, we came to the conclusion that we should update it to make it more timeless, featuring more of the traditional instruments that we liked and that we were more used to playing. This was something we thought it would benefit from. We also looked for and found some previously unused keyboard parts of Rick’s which helped us to come up with a new vibe, a new feeling for the album.”

Pink Floyd’s ‘A Momentary Lapse Of Reason – Remixed & Updated’, will be released on 29 October 2021.

Remixed and updated from the original 1987 master tapes for ‘The Later Years’ by Andy Jackson with David Gilmour, assisted by Damon Iddins, the album will be available on Vinyl, CD, DVD, Blu-ray and digitally with Stereo and 5.1 mixes. In addition, for the first time, the album will be presented in 360 Reality Audio, a new immersive music experience that closely mimics the omni-directional soundscape of live musical performance for the listener using Sony’s object-based 360 Spatial Sound technologies. ‘A Momentary Lapse Of Reason’ will also be released in Dolby Audio and UHD in addition to 360 Reality Audio, all of which will continue with other Pink Floyd releases.

Listen to the new 2021 edit of ‘Learning To Fly’.

