 Pink Is Focusing On Her Wine Label During Lockdown - Noise11.com
Pink: Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo

Pink: Photo Ros O'Gorman

Pink Is Focusing On Her Wine Label During Lockdown

by Music-News.com on June 24, 2021

in News

Pink admitted the pandemic let her focus on her organic wine label. Pink admitted being in lockdown meant she could give more attention to her Two Wolves brand, as she opened up on her “three different lives”.

She told WSJ. Magazine: “With the pandemic, it was forced simplicity. My life is sort of that way without a pandemic.

“I go from a two-and-a-half-year tour to a new city every single day to being at home. And I usually go straight into harvest.

“So I have three different lives: I have this touring life, my home life, and then I make wine.

“The workload is huge – it’s just me and another woman who make all of this wine. I’m just a full-time mama during all of that.”

The 40-year-old star – who has kids Willow Sage Hart, 10, and Jameson Moon Hart, four, with her husband Carey Hart – makes 114 cases of wine every harvest, which typically sell out in a day.

With the music industry heavily impacted by the pandemic, Pink realised there could be a future for her primarily as a winemaker, and she started researching other dark moments in history.

She explained: “I read ‘The Winemaker’s Wife’, which was really fascinating, about Champagne and how the region participated in World War Two, and how they helped fight secretly against the Nazis by smuggling guns in barrels and all the intricate underground caves in France. It made me appreciate champagne more.”

However, Pink – whose live album ‘All I Know So Far: Setlist’ dropped last month – is still working hard on her music, and even learned some new skills during lockdown.

She added: “I learned how to use GarageBand and record myself.

“For a 40-year-old girl to learn how to be alone and record for the first time in her life, it was a huge accomplishment for me because I’m usually at the whim of engineers and producers.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Pink, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Pink, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Pink, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Pink, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Pink, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Pink, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Pink, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Pink, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Pink, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Pink, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Pink, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Pink, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Blink 182
Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Reveals Cancer Battle

Mark Hoppus, the 49-year old lead singer of Blink-182, has revealed he has been fighting cancer for the past three months.

11 hours ago
Mirusia Reschedules South Coast NSW Shows Due To Sydney Covid Restrictions

Mirusia has been forced to postpone for Wollongong and Nowra shows this weekend due to the new Covid restrictions for New South Wales.

17 hours ago
Britney Spears - image By Ros O'Gorman
Britney Spears Says Her Father Should Be Jailed Over Conservatorship

Britney Spears has been quietly trying to end her conservatorship for years after objecting to the amount of control her father Jamie Spears has over her life, according to previously-sealed court papers.

1 day ago
Tame Impala credit Matt Sav
Tame Impala Has Some New Project Called AionWell or Rushiam or Something

Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker has wrapped the branding for his next tour into something he is presenting as some kind of biochemical industry, product or project called Rushiam or AionWell or … whatever. Its somewhat confusing right now.

2 days ago
David Guetta, Noise11, music news
David Guetta Sells Catalogue To Warner Music

David Guetta has sold his catalogue of songs to Warner Music for an estimated $100 million (£72.9 million).

4 days ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift To Re-Record ‘Red’ Next

Taylor Swift is planning a bumper revamp of her 2012 album Red as she continues to re-record her early studio releases.

4 days ago
Interpol photo by Ros O'Gorman
Interpol Working On New Music

Cult indie-rockers Interpol have been working remotely on new music for the past year.

4 days ago