PJ Harvey ‘Let England Shake’ Gets A 10 Year Make-Over - Noise11.com

PJ Harvey’s 2011 eighth album ‘Let England Shake’ will receive an expanded make-over in a project bring the Harvey catalogue back to fans.

The album was named Album of the Year by 16 publications and won the Mercury Prize and an Ivor Novello Award.

Written over a two- and half-year period and recorded in five weeks at a church in Dorset over April and May 2010, Harvey drew on the likes of Harold Pinter, Francisco de Goya, the first world war poets, Ari Folman and the Doors as influences for the album, as well as researching the history of conflict and searching for modern-day testimonies from civilians and soldiers in Iraq and Afghanistan.

LP Info

• 1LP, 180g black vinyl

• Full color outer sleeve, with printed inner sleeve

LP Track list

Side 1:

1. Let England Shake

2. The Last Living Rose

3. The Glorious Land

4. The Words That Maketh Murder

5. All And Everyone

6. On Battleship Hill

Side 2:

1. England

2. In The Dark Places

3. Bitter Branches

4. Hanging In The Wire

5. Written On The Forehead

6. The Colour Of The Earth

LET ENGLAND SHAKE – DEMOS

Collection of unreleased demos of tracks written in Dorset in 2008 for the eighth PJ Harvey studio album Let England Shake, including demos of “The Words That Maketh Murder,” “The Glorious Land” and “The Last Living Rose.” Features new artwork – the cover is a drawing by Polly, and the package also includes previously unseen photos by Seamus Murphy. Mastering by Jason Mitchellat Loud Mastering, under the guidance of long-time PJ Harvey producer John Parish.

LP Info

• 1LP, 180g black vinyl

• Full color outer sleeve, with printed inner sleeve

• Artwork includes previously unseen drawing and photos

LP Track list

Side 1:

1. Let England Shake – Demo

2. The Last Living Rose – Demo

3. The Glorious Land – Demo

4. The Words That Maketh Murder – Demo

5. All And Everyone – Demo

6. On Battleship Hill – Demo

Side 2:

1. England – Demo

2. In The Dark Places – Demo

3. Bitter Branches – Demo

4. Hanging In The Wire – Demo

5. Written On The Forehead – Demo

6. The Colour Of The Earth – Demo

UMe/Island have announced a comprehensive reissue campaign which will see PJ Harvey’s back catalog, plus her two albums in collaboration with John Parish, released on vinyl from 2020 to 2022. For the first time, each of PJ Harvey’s accompanying album demos will be available as a stand-alone album on CD, vinyl and digital.

