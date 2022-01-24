Plans Revealed To Reintroduce the Lost Works Of 1950s Jazz Great Gene Harris - Noise11.com

Plans are underway to restore the historic recordings of jazz musician Gene Harris.

The Noise Network Chief Operating Officer Nick Kontonicolas and Phil Harris, brother of jazz legend Gene Harris and executor of the Gene Harris estate including copyright of the recordings, have commenced the process to tell the untold story of Gene Harris and his part in what was truly the renaissance of the American Jazz period.

The recording of the Gene Harris Trio date back to the mid 1950s. Harris was associated with jazz legends such as Charlie Parker but while others of the era have had their story documented, the story of Gene Harris remains unsaid.

“This is a remarkable tale to be told,” says Mr Kontonicolas. “Jazz music is at the foundation of American culture and Gene was there to fine tune it in his own unique style. Jazz became fully interwoven with the American spirit by the 1950s. Gene Harris was part of the engine that created the foundation. I trust this re-introduction of the music of Gene Harris will thrill jazz aficionados everywhere”.

Gene Harris was a truly musical innovator. In the 1950s he described what he was doing as writing “serious music and jazz ballads”. “I’m trying to combine classical and jazz and make a new form of music,” he said at the time.

The Gene Harris Trio was Gene Harris (piano), Mike Long (bass), George Herman (drums) for the 1955 album ‘Our Love Is Here To Stay’ and Gene Harris (piano), Ben Tucker (bass), Kenny Harris (drums) for 1959’s ‘Genie In My Soul’. Gene was also the songwriter for the trio.

Phil Harris, the brother of Gene Harris says, “Nick and I have known each closely for over 40 years. Who better to reintroduce the great music of my late brother Gene Harris. It is my honor that Nick and Paul are allowing me to present the memories and the unique talent of my brother through The Noise Network. From this point The Noise Network can introduce my brother’s music back to jazz fans all over the world”.

In researching and restoring the work of the Gene Harris Trio Nick has a renewed interest in Jazz music genre. Making the Gene Harris Trio widely available for Jazz fans all over the world via The Noise Network is just part of the plan in coming months. More will be revealed about this remarkable Jazz legend and others.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



