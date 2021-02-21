Police Officially Start Investigating Marilyn Manson - Noise11.com

Marilyn Manson is officially under investigation for domestic violence in Los Angeles.

A day after reports suggested authorities were planning to meet with at least one of the singer’s abuse accusers to determine if there are grounds for a criminal probe, it has been confirmed a case file has been opened.

A spokesperson for the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department told TheWrap.com: “The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Special Victims Bureau is investigating allegation(s) of domestic violence involving Mr. Brian Warner also known as ‘Marilyn Manson,’ who works in the music industry.”

They added: “the incidents occurred between 2009 and 2011 when Mr. Warner lived in the city of West Hollywood.”

The timeline indicates the initial investigation revolves around allegations made by Manson’s ex-fiancee, actress Evan Rachel Wood, who was engaged to the Rock is Dead star for seven months in 2010.

She named the musician as her abuser in a candid Instagram post on 1 February, claiming he began “grooming” her and “horrifically” abusing her when she was 18 and he was 36.

“I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission,” Wood wrote.

Several other women, including Game of Thrones actress Esme Bianco, have since come forward with similar abuse claims, all of which Manson, now 52, has denied, calling them “horrible distortions of reality”.

Shortly after the scandal hit headlines, Manson was dropped from his record label, management, and talent agency, and was axed from two TV shows.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments