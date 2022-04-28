Post Malone Confirms Fourth Album Twelve Carat Toothache - Noise11.com

Post Malone will release ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’ in June.

Post Malone has finally confirmed a release date for his highly anticipated fourth album – the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Hollywood’s Bleeding’ – and fans won’t have to wait long to hear the new LP.

In a simple social media announcement, Malone shared an anatomical heart emoji and wrote: “Twelve Carat Toothache. June 3rd.”

Post Malone dropped lead single ‘One Right Now’ – a collaboration with The Weeknd – almost six months ago, with his manager Dre London previously claiming the album would be released in May.

Sharing a video of himself partaking in a spot of tennis on Instagram, the music mogul wrote in the caption: “Results Or Excuses Choose Your Side! @postmalone album coming next month! What u want in life results or excuses!! #MondayMotivation. (sic)”

Dre previously claimed Post’s record label delayed the release.

He insisted it was “done” and “ready” and that the only thing holding it back was record bosses.

Alongside two snaps with Post, he wrote on Instagram earlier this year: “Our sync energy always on a Insane level!! Album has been done!! We Ready!! But seems @republicrecords @universalmusicgroup isn’ Posty fans no more need to press me anymore we did our part!! Now it’s time for the label to get the business right before we drop BIG Album! Hit them up! We been ready like u are! #DreVision #2022 It’s Time!!! (sic)”

Meanwhile, Post Malone previously insisted he isn’t bothered about landing number ones anymore.

Post doesn’t want to “compromise” his music for the sake of trying to top the charts, admitting he isn’t interested in extending the length of his upcoming album, even if it means it is more successful.

He said: “I’ve made a lot of compromises, especially musically, but now I don’t feel like I want to anymore. I don’t need a number one – that doesn’t matter to me no more, and at a point, it did.”

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

