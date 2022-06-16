 Previous Unreleased Starman Released for Ziggy Stardust 50th Anniversary - Noise11.com
Previous Unreleased Starman Released for Ziggy Stardust 50th Anniversary

by Music-News.com on June 17, 2022

An unreleased version of David Bowie’s ‘Starman’ has been revealed to celebrate 50 years of ‘The Rise And Fall of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars’.

Bowie’s iconic album was released on June 16, 1972 and Parlophone Records has marked the occasion with a special streaming single.

‘Starman (Top of the Pops Version 2022 Mix)’ has been based on the BBC’s master of the ‘Top of the Pop’s broadcast recording.

The master itself was first released on the ‘Starman’ 7″ picture disc a decade ago.

According to the Musicians Reunion rules in 1972, in order to appear on ‘Top of the Pops’, the artist had to re-record their track and sing live over the top.

The new 2022 version of ‘Starman’ takes the backing track – which was recorded at Trident Studios) for the purpose of the show – and lead vocals from the album version.

The fresh mix comes from ‘Ziggy Stardust’ co-producer Ken Scott after he created it earlier this year from the multi-tracks.

In another move to celebrate the iconic album, it’s being released as a “limited edition 50th anniversary half speed mastered LP and a picture disc”, which includes the same master and a replica promotional poster.

Meanwhile, Tim Burgess is marking the occasion with a special listening party on Twitter at 10.30pm on Thursday (16.06.22).

He said: “I’m really excited to be hosting a Ziggy Stardust Listening Party on the 50th anniversary of the album’s release.

“Fans from all around the world can take part and we’ve enlisted a few friends to help us out too.”

Bowie sadly died aged 69 in January 2016 following a secret cancer battle.

