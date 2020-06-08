Prince Estate Marks His 62nd Birthday

Estate officials for Prince have shared a poignant message about racial injustice to mark his 62nd birthday.

A photo of the singer’s timely note from beyond the grave was posted online on Sunday as Black Lives Matter protests continued around the world in the wake of the death of George Floyd, an unarmed African-American man died at the hands of a white police officer in Minnesota last month.

The handwritten card read: “Nothing more ugly in the whole wide world than INTOLERANCE (between) Black, white, red, yellow, boy or girl. INTOLERANCE.”

In the accompanying caption, representatives for the star, a Minnesota native, wrote, “Prince dedicated his life to speaking out against injustice, advocating for black excellence, and spreading the message of ‘Love 4 One Another (sic).’

“In this note that he kept in his personal archives, he wrote a message that still resonates today.”

Prince died from an accidental drug overdose at the age of 57 in 2016.

Meanwhile, actress Salma Hayek also took to social media on Sunday to pay a birthday tribute to her late friend during the current period of civil unrest.

Alongside a photo of the old pals hanging out on the set of his 2005 music video for Te Amo Corazon, which Salma directed, she shared, “With everything that’s happening, maybe many people will forget that today is Prince’s birthday. But not me. I miss our two-hour conversations on the phone more than ever and every time I watch the news I wonder what he would think, what song would he write.

“Brother how I wish you were here living this moment you dreamt of and waited for. Happy birthday, It’s (sic) has started!!”

