 Prince Markie Dee of Fat Boys Dead At 52 - Noise11.com
Prince Markie Dee

Prince Markie Dee

Prince Markie Dee of Fat Boys Dead At 52

by Paul Cashmere on February 19, 2021

in News

Prince Markie Dee of Fat Boys has died from an apparent heart attack at age 52.

Prince Markie Dee was born Mark Morales in Brooklyn, New York in 1968. He formed The Fat Boys with Darren ‘Buff Love’ Robinson and Kool Rock-Ski in 1983. Robinson died in 1995.

The Fat Boys had a platinum selling song with ‘Wipeout’, with The Beach Boys in 1987.

‘The Twist’ in 1988 was another Top 40 hit for The Fat Boys and gave them a chart hit in Australia.

The Fat Boys starred in the movies ‘Krush Groove’, ‘Knights of the City’ and ‘Disorderlies’.

Morales wrote and produced tracks for such artists as Mary J. Blige, Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey, Craig Mack and Marc Anthony. He worked on radio at 103.5 The Beat and later WEDR, both in Miami. He was a Vice-President of the Uncle Louie Music Group, run by Louie Gregory. Gregory issued the following statement:

