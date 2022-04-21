Prince Once Gave Jack White Advice - Noise11.com

Jack White has shared the “solid advice” about making music that he once received from Prince.

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday night, Jack White spoke about the upcoming release of Prince’s unreleased 1986 album Camille under his Third Man Records record label.

Host Stephen asked Jack whether he’d ever met Prince, and the star recalled the memorable moment he crossed paths with Prince at a party.

“I met him one time. At an afterparty for this thing. He was incredibly nice,” he smiled. “He told me, ‘No one will ever tell you how to play your guitar, Jack.’ That was really solid advice. Don’t let anyone tell you how to play your guitar.”

Stephen went on to ask Jack if he had always abided by the advice.

“No. One of your sound guys told me to turn down earlier, so maybe…” Jack joked.

Prince died at the age of 57 in 2016.

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

