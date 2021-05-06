Private Business Steps In To Assist Artists With Music For Victoria Fund - Noise11.com

A group of Victorian Arts inspired business people have gathered together to create the Music For Victoria Fund to generate activity into venues and income for artists.

The Melbourne business leaders have generated a fund of over $500,000 to date to inject into Victoria’s 700 live music venues.

In 2020 around 100,000 shows were cancelled. The state of Victoria lost $1.42 billion of economic value from the lack of live music. The Live Music business sector was operating at under 4% of pre-Covid levels as of February 2021.

Even now the music industry faces challenges. The New South Wales government’s urgency to close Bluesfest based on one positive case at the 11th hour demonstrated the strain the live music industry is under. (Note: Nothing was cancelled in Sydney as a result of today’s new surge in Covid-positives in Sydney). The roll-on effect of that led to the cancellation of Under The Southern Stars which has rippled out to further live events later in 2021 putting more shows under question.

The Music for Victoria Fund is open unto 30 June 2021. The funding has a quick turn around with applicants notified within two weeks of their application being submitted.

Venues may apply for up to three different performances on three different dates. The total amount distributed to one venue is $6000 for the three events.

Head here for application details

A very big thank you to the Music for Victoria FundDonors:

Beck Family Foundation

Creina Cadden

The Deague Family

David Evans

Rob Fildes

Geoff Freeman

Michael and Helen Gannon

John Higgins AO and Jodie Maunder

Craig Kimberley OAM and Connie Kimberley

Solomon Lew and Roza Lew

Eddie McGuire AM

Pratt Family Foundation

Denis Roche

Ken Roche AO

Gerry Ryan OAM and Val Ryan

Show Travel

Rick Smith AM

Swann Family Foundation

As well as generous others who have chosen to remain anonymous.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments