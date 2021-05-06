 Private Business Steps In To Assist Artists With Music For Victoria Fund - Noise11.com
Music for Victoria Fund

Private Business Steps In To Assist Artists With Music For Victoria Fund

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on May 6, 2021

in News

A group of Victorian Arts inspired business people have gathered together to create the Music For Victoria Fund to generate activity into venues and income for artists.

The Melbourne business leaders have generated a fund of over $500,000 to date to inject into Victoria’s 700 live music venues.

In 2020 around 100,000 shows were cancelled. The state of Victoria lost $1.42 billion of economic value from the lack of live music. The Live Music business sector was operating at under 4% of pre-Covid levels as of February 2021.

Even now the music industry faces challenges. The New South Wales government’s urgency to close Bluesfest based on one positive case at the 11th hour demonstrated the strain the live music industry is under. (Note: Nothing was cancelled in Sydney as a result of today’s new surge in Covid-positives in Sydney). The roll-on effect of that led to the cancellation of Under The Southern Stars which has rippled out to further live events later in 2021 putting more shows under question.

The Music for Victoria Fund is open unto 30 June 2021. The funding has a quick turn around with applicants notified within two weeks of their application being submitted.

Venues may apply for up to three different performances on three different dates. The total amount distributed to one venue is $6000 for the three events.

Head here for application details

A very big thank you to the Music for Victoria FundDonors:

Beck Family Foundation
Creina Cadden
The Deague Family
David Evans
Rob Fildes
Geoff Freeman
Michael and Helen Gannon
John Higgins AO and Jodie Maunder
Craig Kimberley OAM and Connie Kimberley
Solomon Lew and Roza Lew
Eddie McGuire AM
Pratt Family Foundation
Denis Roche
Ken Roche AO
Gerry Ryan OAM and Val Ryan
Show Travel
Rick Smith AM
Swann Family Foundation
As well as generous others who have chosen to remain anonymous.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Circus at Arts Centre Melbourne
Melbourne Comedy Festival ‘Circus’ Is A Family Hit

Melbourne Comedy Festival has delivered one for all the family with the surprise hit ‘Circus’.

April 6, 2021
Melbourne Recital Centre
Why Are Victorian Government Venues Still Selling Tickets After July 1?

Government-owned venues in Victoria are still selling concert tickets for shows scheduled after July 1 despite a very clear message from the Premier and the Chief Medical Officer suggesting it will be a long, long time before the music industry is allowed to return to normal.

May 1, 2020
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, 2013, Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Nick Cave Exhibition To Open In Copenhagen

A Nick Cave Exhibition, featuring items on load from Arts Centre Melbourne, will open in Copenhagen in March 2020.

November 22, 2019
Roger Knox
Roger Knox To Spend A Lunchtime Telling Stories At The Australian Music Vault

Roger Knox, an inductee of the National Indigenous Music Awards Hall of Fame, will perform and speak about his life at MPavilion for the Australian Music Vault.

September 19, 2018
Van Morrison photo by Ros O'Gorman images noise11.com
Vince Jones To Perform The Music Of Van Morrison At Arts Centre Melbourne

Vince Jones will once again play homage to Van Morrison with his Vince Jones and the Astral Orchestra performance at Arts Centre Melbourne.

August 23, 2018
Emah Fox
Arts Centre Melbourne and Australian Music Vault Present Process Lab Workshop

Arts Centre Melbourne together with the Australian Music Vault will present the day-long workshop Process Lab in May.

April 18, 2018
Bruce Milne photo by Ros O'Gorman
Melbourne Music Bus Tour Takes You Right To Where History Happened

The Melbourne Music Bus Tour is continuing through until July with tour guide Bruce Milne taking right to the door of where music history happened in Australia’s music capital.

April 8, 2018