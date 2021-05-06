Private Business Steps In To Assist Artists With Music For Victoria Fund - Noise11.com

A group of Victorian Arts inspired business people have gathered together to create the Music For Victoria Fund to generate activity into venues and income for artists.
The Melbourne business leaders have generated a fund of over $500,000 to date to inject into Victoria’s 700 live music venues.
In 2020 around 100,000 shows were cancelled. The state of Victoria lost $1.42 billion of economic value from the lack of live music. The Live Music business sector was operating at under 4% of pre-Covid levels as of February 2021.
Even now the music industry faces challenges. The New South Wales government’s urgency to close Bluesfest based on one positive case at the 11th hour demonstrated the strain the live music industry is under. (Note: Nothing was cancelled in Sydney as a result of today’s new surge in Covid-positives in Sydney). The roll-on effect of that led to the cancellation of Under The Southern Stars which has rippled out to further live events later in 2021 putting more shows under question.
The Music for Victoria Fund is open unto 30 June 2021. The funding has a quick turn around with applicants notified within two weeks of their application being submitted.
Venues may apply for up to three different performances on three different dates. The total amount distributed to one venue is $6000 for the three events.
Head here for application details
A very big thank you to the Music for Victoria FundDonors:
Beck Family Foundation
Creina Cadden
The Deague Family
David Evans
Rob Fildes
Geoff Freeman
Michael and Helen Gannon
John Higgins AO and Jodie Maunder
Craig Kimberley OAM and Connie Kimberley
Solomon Lew and Roza Lew
Eddie McGuire AM
Pratt Family Foundation
Denis Roche
Ken Roche AO
Gerry Ryan OAM and Val Ryan
Show Travel
Rick Smith AM
Swann Family Foundation
As well as generous others who have chosen to remain anonymous.
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook