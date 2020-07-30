 Puddles Pity Party Covers Gilligans Island Meets Stairway To Heaven Mash-up and Its Scary Shit - Noise11.com
Puddles Pity Party

Puddles Pity Party

Puddles Pity Party Covers Gilligans Island Meets Stairway To Heaven Mash-up and Its Scary Shit

by Paul Cashmere on July 30, 2020

in News

Clown (yes a real one) Puddles Pity Party has uploaded a new video where the Gilligans Island Theme is mashed with Led Zeppelin’s ‘Stairway To Heaven’ and it is disturbing stuff.

Puddles says, “This mash up was created by Little Roger and the Goosebumps. I asked Roger Clark if he would be cool with me covering this and he said that was ok with him. He’s a swell fella. This video is from my Sequestered Summertime Streaming Show on VEEPS streaming platform. I’ll be continuing my streaming shows until I can get back on the road”.

Michael Grier is Puddles Pity Party. Puddles has been around since 2013. In 2017 he appeared on ‘America’s Got Talent’ and has toured the world performing at Edinburgh Fringe, Adelaide Fringe, Perth Fringe, Melbourne International Comedy Fest, Belgium’s Gent Fest, Outside Lands and the Kennedy Center’s District of Comedy Festival.

“Puddles gives an emotive performance that resonates with all kinds of folks,” says Geier. “The crowd really responds to him. There’s something about a giant sad singing clown that comforts us, let’s us know it’s ok to feel, to show our feelings. It’s a sad and beautiful world, and we’re all in it together, even when we’re totally alone.”

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Arj Barker, Photo Ros O'Gorman Arj Barker, Photo Ros O'Gorman Arj Barker, Photo Ros O'Gorman Arj Barker, Photo Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Michael Burrows
Michael Burrows Journey From Ad Man To Rock Star

So far this year Melbourne singer/songwriter Michael Burrows has released a song with Neil Finn and a new one with Lior but some of his best-known songs you know as ads.

46 mins ago
Bruce Hearn
Former Strange Tenants Singer Bruce Hearn Has Two Albums On The Way

Bruce Hearn of 80s ska band Strange Tenants will release two albums soon.

1 day ago
Taj Farrant photo by Noise11.com
Taj Farrant Records His First Single

11-year old guitar prodigy Taj Farrant has been in the studio recording his first single.

2 days ago
Nathan Cavaleri
Nathan Cavaleri Offers Advice To Taj Farrant

There hasn’t been a new Nathan Cavaleri in 25 years, that is until Taj Farrant came along.

4 days ago
Michael Burrows
Michael Burrows Debuts ‘Brand New Heartache’ With Lior and Simon Starr

Melbourne singer/songwriter Michael Burrows has a new song with Lior and Simon Starr.

July 23, 2020
Pop Smoke
Four Changed Over Pop Smoke Murder

Two men and two teenagers have been charged with the murder of rapper Pop Smoke.

July 15, 2020
Tones and I
Dance Monkey Is Spotify’s Most Played Song of 2020

A study by the Polytechnic University of Valencia shows that the list of hits on Spotify grew by 18% during the worst months of the pandemic and generated 8% more traffic.

July 14, 2020