Puddles Pity Party Covers Gilligans Island Meets Stairway To Heaven Mash-up and Its Scary Shit

Clown (yes a real one) Puddles Pity Party has uploaded a new video where the Gilligans Island Theme is mashed with Led Zeppelin’s ‘Stairway To Heaven’ and it is disturbing stuff.

Puddles says, “This mash up was created by Little Roger and the Goosebumps. I asked Roger Clark if he would be cool with me covering this and he said that was ok with him. He’s a swell fella. This video is from my Sequestered Summertime Streaming Show on VEEPS streaming platform. I’ll be continuing my streaming shows until I can get back on the road”.

Michael Grier is Puddles Pity Party. Puddles has been around since 2013. In 2017 he appeared on ‘America’s Got Talent’ and has toured the world performing at Edinburgh Fringe, Adelaide Fringe, Perth Fringe, Melbourne International Comedy Fest, Belgium’s Gent Fest, Outside Lands and the Kennedy Center’s District of Comedy Festival.

“Puddles gives an emotive performance that resonates with all kinds of folks,” says Geier. “The crowd really responds to him. There’s something about a giant sad singing clown that comforts us, let’s us know it’s ok to feel, to show our feelings. It’s a sad and beautiful world, and we’re all in it together, even when we’re totally alone.”

