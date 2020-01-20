 Pure Gold Live 2020 Artists Have Had Over 300 Singles - Noise11.com
Ross Wilson Mondo Rock, photo by Ros O'Gorman

Ross Wilson and Mondo Rock photo by Ros O'Gorman

by Paul Cashmere on January 20, 2020

in News

The line-up of acts for Pure Gold Live 2020 collectively has released more singles that will fit in a jukebox. Over 300 in fact.

Noise11 counts 318 actually but that doesn’t take into consideration many solo singles and earlier songs before they were famous.

In pure numbers, Ross Wilson released 44 singles between Daddy Cool and Mondo Rock but The Church had the most in the band name alone, 37.

The artists performing for Pure Gold Live’s two shows at the Sydney Coliseum Theatre are:

Richard Clapton (number of singles 32)
Ross Wilson (number of singles, Daddy Cool 20, Mondo Rock 24)
Glenn Shorrock (number of singles, Little River Band 32, Axiom 5)
1927 (number of singles 12)
The Radiators (number of singles 18)
Steve Kilbey (number of singles The Church 37)
Pseudo Echo (number of singles 18)
Wendy Matthews (number of singles 28)
Dragon (number of singles 32)
Eurogliders (number of singles 16)

Pure Gold Live is 14 and 15 February at Sydney Coliseum Theatre.

