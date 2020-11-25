 Puscifier Debut New Video ‘Fake Affront’ - Noise11.com

Puscifier

Puscifier Debut New Video ‘Fake Affront’

by Paul Cashmere on November 25, 2020

in News

Puscifier, one of Maynard James Keenan’s other bands, have just dropped a new video for the song ‘Fake Affront’.

Kennan has also released five album fronting Tool and four with A Prefect Circle.

Puscifier centres around Maynard James Keenan [vocals], Mat Mitchell [guitar, production], and Carina Round [vocals, songwriting]. 

The video was made during a recent livestream event ‘Existential Reckoning: Live at Arcosanti’. 

‘Existential Reckoning’ is the fourth studio album for Puscifier. The album was released on 30 October, 2020.

Existential Reckoning track list:

  1. Bread and Circus
  2. Apocalyptical
  3. The Underwhelming
  4. Grey Area 5.1
  5. Theorem
  6. UPGrade
  7. Bullet Train To Iowa
  8. Personal Prometheus
  9. A Singularity
  10. Postulous
  11. Fake Affront
  12. Bedlamite

<a href=”http://www.noise11.com”>Noise11.com</a>

