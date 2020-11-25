Puscifier Debut New Video ‘Fake Affront’ - Noise11.com

Puscifier, one of Maynard James Keenan’s other bands, have just dropped a new video for the song ‘Fake Affront’.

Kennan has also released five album fronting Tool and four with A Prefect Circle.

Puscifier centres around Maynard James Keenan [vocals], Mat Mitchell [guitar, production], and Carina Round [vocals, songwriting].

The video was made during a recent livestream event ‘Existential Reckoning: Live at Arcosanti’.

‘Existential Reckoning’ is the fourth studio album for Puscifier. The album was released on 30 October, 2020.

Existential Reckoning track list:

Bread and Circus Apocalyptical The Underwhelming Grey Area 5.1 Theorem UPGrade Bullet Train To Iowa Personal Prometheus A Singularity Postulous Fake Affront Bedlamite

