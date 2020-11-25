Puscifier Debut New Video ‘Fake Affront’ - Noise11.com

Puscifier, one of Maynard James Keenan’s other bands, have just dropped a new video for the song ‘Fake Affront’.
Kennan has also released five album fronting Tool and four with A Prefect Circle.
Puscifier centres around Maynard James Keenan [vocals], Mat Mitchell [guitar, production], and Carina Round [vocals, songwriting].
The video was made during a recent livestream event ‘Existential Reckoning: Live at Arcosanti’.
‘Existential Reckoning’ is the fourth studio album for Puscifier. The album was released on 30 October, 2020.
Existential Reckoning track list:
- Bread and Circus
- Apocalyptical
- The Underwhelming
- Grey Area 5.1
- Theorem
- UPGrade
- Bullet Train To Iowa
- Personal Prometheus
- A Singularity
- Postulous
- Fake Affront
- Bedlamite
