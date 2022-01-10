 Pussycat Dolls Discovered Their Tour Was Cancelled In An Instagram Post - Noise11.com
Pussycat Dolls Discovered Their Tour Was Cancelled In An Instagram Post

The Pussycat Dolls have claimed they only found out about their tour cancellation via Nicole Scherzinger’s Instagram post.

On Friday (07.01.22), the 43-year-old singer announced that The Pussycat Dolls comeback gigs had been axed due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

However, in a joint statement on their own Instagram Stories over the weekend, Carmit Bachar, 47, and Jessica Sutta, 39, insisted it was news to them and that they were “disappointed” by how they found out.

They wrote: “We want to say how incredibly disappointed we are to learn of an announcement made on Instagram that the Pussycat Dolls reunion tour is canceled.

“As of now, there has been no official notification of that. (sic)”

The bandmates admitted they had “big dreams” to ensure “all of our voices could be heard”, and while the tour is off, they insisted “it’s not the end of the Dolls story”.

They added: “Either way, it seems as though it’s the end of a chapter to an incredible, life-altering experience full of some awesome memories that we will forever be grateful for.

“To the fans, we love you. Trust us, this is not the outcome we had hoped for. We wanted it as much as you because we appreciate you all so much and it hurts our hearts you had to wait so long for an answer, but unfortunately it’s out of our control.

“We all had big dreams for this brand to expand especially creating the music so all of our voices could be heard, which would be true female empowerment.

“Thank you to all the fans that supported us unconditionally and love us to no end. We will always honor the essence of what the true definition of being a Pussycat Doll is. This tour may have come to an end but it is not the end of the Dolls story. We created a sisterhood that will live on.”

Nicole – who is also joined by Ashley Roberts, 40, Melody Thornton, 37, and Kimberly Wyatt, 39, in the band – had announced on her Instagram Stories hours earlier: “Thank you to everyone who had tickets to see PCD — we are so appreciative of your support and loyalty!

“With the ever evolving circumstances surrounding the pandemic, I understand the decision that the tour dates had to be cancelled.

“I have invested a huge amount of time, creative energy and my own finances into bringing this project back to life, and while I’m naturally incredibly saddened by this decision, I am also very proud of what we were able to achieve in the short amount of time we had together before COVID.

“I can’t put into words the amount of love, admiration and gratitude I have for the other girls in the group, and the fans that have supported us. Stay safe and healthy – Love and blessings. (sic)”

The much-delayed tour was originally due to take place in 2020.

The future of the tour was already placed in doubt when Pussycat Dolls founder Robin Antin filed a lawsuit claiming Nicole was refusing to participate unless she received complete creative control in relaunching the group, as well as a bigger percentage of profits.

However, Scherzinger’s lawyer Howard King described the claims as “ludicrous and false” and alleged the lawsuit was “a desperate attempt to divert blame for her own failures by trying to impose obligations on Nicole that simply do not exist”.

