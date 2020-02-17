 Queen + Adam Lambert Perform Live Aid Set For FireFight Australia - Noise11.com
Queen and Adam Lambert perform at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Queen and Adam Lambert perform at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Queen + Adam Lambert Perform Live Aid Set For FireFight Australia

by Paul Cashmere on February 17, 2020

in News

Queen + Adam Lambert performed the exact same setlist Queen + Freddie Mercury performed at Live Aid in Sydney last night.

Queen performed the Live Aid 22 minute set in 35 years ago 1985. The performance was replicated with actors for the recent ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ movie.

In a statement Brian May said, “We’re very happy to be able to do our bit to help Australia to fight back against the terrible fires. This is Australia’s pain but it’s Humanity’s problem. My heart has broken seeing the plight of the animals. I hope the concert will help them too. We all need this tragedy to never happen again. “

Roger Taylor added, “This would seem to be not only Australia’s problem but a climate change problem that affects the whole world. We are here right now and anything we can do to help in finding Australia a way to recover is the least we can do as musicians. We are all in trouble.”

“It’s terrifying to see what is happening to our world, and we need to take responsibility now. To be able to be part of ‘Fire Fight’ which is doing just that, is a real honour,” says Adam Lambert.

The Queen + Adam Lambert FireFight Australia setlist 16 February 2020

Bohemian Rhapsody
Radio Gaga
Ay-Oh (with Freddie on screen)
Hammer To Fall
Crazy Little Thing Called Love
We Will Rock You
We Are The Champions

Donation details

All concert ticket profits will go towards key organisations providing vital Rescue, Relief and Recovery and Rehabilitation:

RESCUE: Rural and regional fire & rescue services in affected states;
RELIEF & RECOVERY: Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery; and
REHABILITATION: RSPCA Bushfire Appeal.

All donations made throughout the broadcast will go directly to the Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal’s Fire Fight Fund to ensure local community groups can access support throughout their recovery journey, when the time is right for them.

Fans can donate at anytime at: https://firefightaustralia.com/

Fans can purchase the official #FireFightAustralia t-shirt now through www.firefightaustralia.com
100% of proceeds from this limited edition t-shirt are going to national bushfire relief.

Noise11.com

