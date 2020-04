Check out Queen + Adam Lambert perform ‘We Are The Champions’ from each of their homes.

Brian May, Roger Taylor and Adam Lambert shared this version this week.

During their recent Australian tour Queen + Adam Lambert performed the exact same Live Aid set for the bushfire benefit Fire Fight Australia.

