 Queen Guitarist Brian May Recovering From Heart Attack
Brian May of Queen performs at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Brian May. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Queen Guitarist Brian May Recovering From Heart Attack

by Paul Cashmere on May 26, 2020

in News

Queen’s Brian May has revealed that he is recovering from a heart attack.

After recently being hospitalized for a “ripped Gluteus Maximus”, May says that after a week of pain afterwards he had a heart attack. May was given an angiogram in hospital when they discovered he had three blocked arteries. He opted for three stents over open heart surgery.

May said he thought he was a healthy guy. Now he says “We have to all look at ourselves as we get to the autumn years. What seems to be a healthy heart may not be and I would get it checked”.

He later posted how overwhelmed he was by the support after sharing his message.

