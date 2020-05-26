Queen Guitarist Brian May Recovering From Heart Attack

Queen’s Brian May has revealed that he is recovering from a heart attack.
After recently being hospitalized for a “ripped Gluteus Maximus”, May says that after a week of pain afterwards he had a heart attack. May was given an angiogram in hospital when they discovered he had three blocked arteries. He opted for three stents over open heart surgery.
May said he thought he was a healthy guy. Now he says “We have to all look at ourselves as we get to the autumn years. What seems to be a healthy heart may not be and I would get it checked”.
Hmm … Sheer Heart Attack eh ? Well, I think I always worried a little bit about that album title. I wondered if it might upset some people who had actually had heart attacks. I’m actually quite relieved now that I’m in that club – and I don’t find it upsetting at all ! Take. care folks. And … why did those discs in my spine get so squished? Well I think 50 years of running around with a guitar strap over my left shoulder holding a heavy guitar might have something to do with it ! But it probably WAS all worth it ! Bri
He later posted how overwhelmed he was by the support after sharing his message.
