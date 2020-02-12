 Queen Has Played New Zealand, Next Stop Australia - Noise11.com
Queen Has Played New Zealand, Next Stop Australia

by Paul Cashmere on February 12, 2020

in News

Queen + Adam Lambert have played the first three shows of their 2020 The Rhapsody Tour and will kick off the Australian leg of the tour in Brisbane on Wednesday (13 February).

Since the tour started in Vancouver in July 2019 there have only been a few changes to the set. ‘Machines (Or Back To Humans)’ from The Works album, which hadn’t been performed by Queen since 1984, has been dropped. Brian’s solo song ‘Last Horizon’ has been replaced with Freddie’s ‘I Was Born To Love You’.

‘Dragon Attack’ and ‘The Show Must Go On’ have been juggled around the setlist but overall the setlist is pretty much intact to what was first performed in July 2019.

Here is what to expect from Queen when they play Australia this week and next.

Queen + Adam Lambert The Rhapsody Tour setlist 2020, New Zealand

Innuendo (from Innuendo, 1991)
Now I’m Here (from Shear Heart Attack, 1974)
Seven Seas of Rhye… (from Queen, 1973)
Keep Yourself Alive (from Queen, 1973)
Hammer to Fall (from The Works, 1984)
Killer Queen (from Shear Heart Attack, 1974)
Don’t Stop Me Now (from Jazz, 1978)
Somebody to Love (from A Day At The Races, 1976)
In the Lap of the Gods… (from Shear Heart Attack, 1974)
I’m in Love With My Car (from A Night At The Opera, 1975)
Bicycle Race 2018 (from Jazz, 1978)
Fat Bottomed Girls (from Jazz, 1978)
Another One Bites the Dust (from The Game, 1980)
I Want It All (from The Miracle, 1989)
Love of My Life (from A Night At The Opera, 1975)
’39 (from A Night At The Opera, 1975)
Doing All Right (from Queen, 1973)
Crazy Little Thing Called Love (from The Game, 1980)
Under Pressure (from Hot Space, 1982)
Dragon Attack (from The Game, 1980)
I Was Born To Love You (from Made In Heaven, 1995)
I Want to Break Free (from The Works, 1984)
You Take My Breath (from A Day At The Races, 1976)
Who Wants to Live Forever (from A Kind of Magic, 1986)
Brian May Guitar Solo
Tie Your Mother Down (from A Day At The Races, 1976)
The Show Must Go On (from Innuendo, 1991)
Radio Ga Ga (from The Works, 1984)
Bohemian Rhapsody (from A Night At The Opera, 1975)

Encore:
Ay‐Oh
We Will Rock You (from News of the World, 1977)
We Are the Champions (from News of the World, 1977)
God Save the Queen (from A Night At The Opera, 1975)
“Heroes” (David Bowie song)

Queen + Adam Lambert Australian dates

Thursday 13 February – Brisbane – Suncorp Stadium
Saturday 15 February – Sydney – ANZ Stadium
Wednesday 19 February – Melbourne – AAMI Park
Thursday 20 February – Melbourne – AAMI Park
Sunday 23 February – Perth – Optus Stadium
Wednesday 26 February – Adelaide – Adelaide Oval
Saturday 29 February – Gold Coast – Metricon Stadium

