Queen Latifah To Star In Netflix Thriller - Noise11.com

Queen Latifah To Star In Netflix Thriller

by Music-News.com on December 9, 2020

Queen Latifah is to lead the cast and also executive produce the Netflix thriller, which is being directed by Millicent Shelton.

The movie centres on the recently widowed Brenda as she drives her family cross-country to begin a new life after losing her job. Isolated in the desert in New Mexico, she and her family must learn to fight back when they are targeted by a mysterious killer.

David Loughery has penned the script based on an original screenplay by Christopher Moore.

Tracey Edmonds, Mark Burg and Brad Kaplan are producing the movie while Shakim Compere is executive producing alongside Latifah for Flavor Unit Entertainment.

Shelton has previously directed episodes of numerous TV shows, including ‘The Walking Dead’ and ’30 Rock’. She has helmed music videos for artists such as Mary J. Blige and Salt-n-Pepa.

Latifah will also work with the streamer in the cast of Adam Sandler’s upcoming basketball movie ‘Hustle’, which is being produced by NBA legend LeBron James.

The movie features Adam as a down on his luck basketball scout who discovers a once-in-a-lifetime player with a rocky past abroad. He takes it upon himself to bring the player to the US without approval from his team. The pair have one last shot to prove they have what it takes to make it in the NBA.

It marks the latest collaboration between Adam, 54, and Netflix – who have previously teamed up to make movies such as ‘Uncut Gems’ and ‘Murder Mystery’.

