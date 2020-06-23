Queen the band (as opposed to Queen the old lady) will be displayed on a series of British stamps.

Roger Taylor said, “Wow – stamps featuring our albums. What an honour. We must be really part of the furniture now.”

“Who would ever have thought it?, said Queen’s Brian May in a social media post.

Brian May said, “Since we four precocious boys started out on our quest 50 years ago, our lives have been devoted to making our impossible dream come true.

“Sometimes it’s strange to wake up and realise the position in which we are now held – we have become a national institution, and nothing brings this home more than this incredible tribute from Royal Mail.”

“Amazing news !! We will be honoured in a set of stamps,” he said in a second post.

Britain’s Royal Mail have the stamps for pre-order now for £16.00 for release on July 9.

This fact-packed fold-out souvenir includes all eight Special Stamps depicting classic album covers and a Miniature Sheet containing four stamps that each contain a photo of the individual band members in concert plus a stamp featuring the whole group.

