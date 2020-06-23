 Queen’s Roger Taylor Releases Iso Song ‘Isolation’ - Noise11.com
Drummer Roger Taylor of Queen performs at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Queen’s Roger Taylor Releases Iso Song ‘Isolation’

by Paul Cashmere on June 23, 2020

in News

Queen drummer Roger Taylor has released a brand new iso song called ‘Isolation’.

Taylor’s last solo album was the 2013 album ‘Fun On Earth’. Since then he has released two solo tracks ‘Journey’s End’ (2017) and ‘Gangsters Are Running This World’ (2019).

Roger Taylor has released five solo albums, the first, ‘Fun In Space’ was released in 1981. The closest he came to a solo hit was with ‘Future Management’ in 1981 from the album.

Related Posts

Queen stamps
Queen To Feature In UK Stamp Series

Queen the band (as opposed to Queen the old lady) will be displayed on a series of British stamps.

4 hours ago
Prince
Prince Guitar Sells For Over $500000

The long-lost guitar Prince played on during his Purple Rain, Sign o the Times, and Diamonds and Pearls tours has stunned auction experts by selling for over $563,000 (£456,000).

14 hours ago
Bob Dylan Rough and Rowdy Ways
Bob Dylan On Track for UK Number One

Bob Dylan is on course for his ninth Number 1 on the UK’s Official Albums Chart with Rough and Rowdy Ways.

15 hours ago
Tom Petty
Tom Petty Estate Issues Cease and Desist To Trump Campaign

The Estate of Tom Petty has issued a Cease and Desist order against the Trump campaign after Petty’s song ‘I Won’t Back Down’ was used without authorization at Trump’s Tulsa rally.

1 day ago
Crosby Stills Nash and Young photo by Ros O'Gorman
David Crosby Pleads With Neil Young To “Forgive Me”

David Crosby has pleaded with Neil Young to end their feud and get back together in the lead-up to the American election.

1 day ago
Bette Midler photo by Ros O'Gorman
Bette Midler Takes Part In Virtual AIDS Walk

Bette Midler and Gloria Estefan are among the stars taking part in the virtual AIDS Walk: Live From Home livestream show, in support of those affected by HIV and AIDS.

1 day ago
Aretha Franklin in the 60s
Previously Unreleased Aretha Franklin Song Surfaces For Juneteenth

A previously unreleased version of Aretha Franklin’s Never Gonna Break My Faith has been dropped to mark the 155th anniversary of the end of slavery in America.

1 day ago