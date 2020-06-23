Queen’s Roger Taylor Releases Iso Song ‘Isolation’

Queen drummer Roger Taylor has released a brand new iso song called ‘Isolation’.
Taylor’s last solo album was the 2013 album ‘Fun On Earth’. Since then he has released two solo tracks ‘Journey’s End’ (2017) and ‘Gangsters Are Running This World’ (2019).
Roger Taylor has released five solo albums, the first, ‘Fun In Space’ was released in 1981. The closest he came to a solo hit was with ‘Future Management’ in 1981 from the album.
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook