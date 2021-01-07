Queenscliff Music Festival Adds Geyer, Seymour and Skye To Its Pelican Bar - Noise11.com

Renee Geyer, Mark Seymour, Charlie Owen, Alice Skye, Kee’ahn and a Brooklyn Nine One One Trivia night have been added to the Queenscliff Music Festival’s Pelican Bar.
Better yet, the tables being used at The Pelican Bar were made from materials recycled from the previous year. From the 24000 attendees of the previous year only 178 kg of waste was sent to landfill. Furniture was made from the waste that has now been sent back to the 2021 festival and turned into tables at the Pelican Bar.
The project earned the Queenscliff Music Festival an award in the Environmental Volunteering category at the Premier’s Sustainability Awards 2020.
Here is the updated line-up for The Pelican Bar 2021 at the Queenscliff Music Festival.
8th JANUARY – C.W. STONEKING
5:30pm – SOLD OUT
8pm – SOLD OUT
9th JANUARY – ALI BARTER & HAYLEY MARY
5:30pm
10th JANUARY – IN CONVERSATION WITH JOHN WOOD
PRESENTED BY QUEENSCLIFFE LITERARY FESTIVAL
12pm
10th JANUARY – FREE LIVE & LOCAL DAY
Deep Heat Blues Band 3:30pm
Finnigan August 4:30pm
Hassall 5:30pm
Fenn Wilson 6:30pm
Andrea Robertson 7:45pm
Ethan Farmer 8:45pm
15th JANUARY – RENEE GEYER & CHARLIE OWEN
+ Wayne Jury
6pm
16th JANUARY – ALICE SKYE & JAMES KENYON
Presented by Lighthouse Arts Collective
5:30pm
8pm
17th JANUARY – DUELLING PIANOS featuring EZRA LEE & DAMON SMITH
The Blues Train Showcase
2:30pm
17th JANUARY – DUELLING GUITARS featuring GEOFF ACHISON & JIMI HOCKING
The Blues Train Showcase
5:30pm
8pm
22nd JANUARY – ALANA WILKINSON & THE LITTLE STEVIES
5:30pm
8pm
23rd JANUARY – COMEDY SHOW featuring DENISE SCOTT, CLAIRE HOOPER & BRETT BLAKE
5:30pm
8pm
24th JANUARY – ANGIE HART
+ Kee’Ahn
12pm
24th JANUARY – BROOKLYN NINE-NINE THEMED TRIVIA
Presented by Workers Geelong
5:30pm
24th JANUARY – MUSIC THEMED TRIVIA
Presented by Workers Geelong
8pm
29th JANUARY – Mark Seymour
6pm
8:30pm
30th JANUARY – ROSS WILSON
+ The Mojo Corner Duo
5:30pm
8pm
31st JANUARY – KIM CHURCHILL
+ Steph Strings
5:30pm
8pm
