Queenscliff Music Festival Adds Geyer, Seymour and Skye To Its Pelican Bar - Noise11.com

Renee Geyer, Mark Seymour, Charlie Owen, Alice Skye, Kee’ahn and a Brooklyn Nine One One Trivia night have been added to the Queenscliff Music Festival’s Pelican Bar.

Better yet, the tables being used at The Pelican Bar were made from materials recycled from the previous year. From the 24000 attendees of the previous year only 178 kg of waste was sent to landfill. Furniture was made from the waste that has now been sent back to the 2021 festival and turned into tables at the Pelican Bar.

The project earned the Queenscliff Music Festival an award in the Environmental Volunteering category at the Premier’s Sustainability Awards 2020.

Here is the updated line-up for The Pelican Bar 2021 at the Queenscliff Music Festival.

8th JANUARY – C.W. STONEKING

5:30pm – SOLD OUT

8pm – SOLD OUT

9th JANUARY – ALI BARTER & HAYLEY MARY

5:30pm

10th JANUARY – IN CONVERSATION WITH JOHN WOOD

PRESENTED BY QUEENSCLIFFE LITERARY FESTIVAL

12pm

10th JANUARY – FREE LIVE & LOCAL DAY

Deep Heat Blues Band 3:30pm

Finnigan August 4:30pm

Hassall 5:30pm

Fenn Wilson 6:30pm

Andrea Robertson 7:45pm

Ethan Farmer 8:45pm

15th JANUARY – RENEE GEYER & CHARLIE OWEN

+ Wayne Jury

6pm

16th JANUARY – ALICE SKYE & JAMES KENYON

Presented by Lighthouse Arts Collective

5:30pm

8pm

17th JANUARY – DUELLING PIANOS featuring EZRA LEE & DAMON SMITH

The Blues Train Showcase

2:30pm

17th JANUARY – DUELLING GUITARS featuring GEOFF ACHISON & JIMI HOCKING

The Blues Train Showcase

5:30pm

8pm

22nd JANUARY – ALANA WILKINSON & THE LITTLE STEVIES

5:30pm

8pm

23rd JANUARY – COMEDY SHOW featuring DENISE SCOTT, CLAIRE HOOPER & BRETT BLAKE

5:30pm

8pm

24th JANUARY – ANGIE HART

+ Kee’Ahn

12pm

24th JANUARY – BROOKLYN NINE-NINE THEMED TRIVIA

Presented by Workers Geelong

5:30pm

24th JANUARY – MUSIC THEMED TRIVIA

Presented by Workers Geelong

8pm

29th JANUARY – Mark Seymour

6pm

8:30pm

30th JANUARY – ROSS WILSON

+ The Mojo Corner Duo

5:30pm

8pm

31st JANUARY – KIM CHURCHILL

+ Steph Strings

5:30pm

8pm

