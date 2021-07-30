Queenscliff Music Festival Line-Up Cover All Ages from Brian Cadd To Bluey - Noise11.com

The Queenscliff Music Festival line-up has been revealed with a line-up covering all ages from Brian Cadd to Bluey.
“We’re doing our absolute best to make QMF 2021 a reality” says Andrew Orvis (Festival Director). “We’re committed to doing everything we can in order to support our local community, and the Music/Arts/Events industries who are all struggling so much right now, and announcing our lineup today is the first step”.
“We still need a few things to go right over the next few months, like the National Vaccination program, but we’re taking steps toward making a 2021 Festival dream a reality”.
While Australian music legends like Brian Cadd, Archie Roach, Mark Seymour and John Butler will perform, the 2021 festival is more family friendly with the addition of Bluey & Bingo at the Bluey Live Interactive Experience, plus ARIA Award winning kids band the Teeny Tiny Stevies.
Queenscliff Music Festival is November 26 to 28, 2021.
Archie Roach
Ausecuma Beats
Banjo Lucia
Beans
Ben Mastwyk & His Millions
Bluey Live Experience
Bones and Jones
Brian Cadd
Bumpy
Cat & Clint
Client Liaison
Didirri
Electric Fields
Emma Donovan & The Putbacks
Felicity Urquhart & Josh Cunningham
Folk Bitch Trio
Gordon Koang
Jess Ribeiro
John Butler
Julia Stone
Kee’Ahn
Little Quirks
Mama Kin Spender
Maple Glider
Mark Seymour & The Undertow
Martha Marlow
Pierce Brothers
Rambal
Ryan Downey
Sam Teskey
Seeker Love Keeper
Steph Strings
Teeny Tiny Stevies
Telenova
The Bad Dad Orchestra
The Bamboos
The Dreggs
The Seven Ups
The Stetson Family
Thornbird
Tuck Shop Ladies
William Crighton
Zoe Fox & The Rocket Clocks
