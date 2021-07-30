 Queenscliff Music Festival Line-Up Cover All Ages from Brian Cadd To Bluey - Noise11.com
Brian Cadd, Ros O'Gorman, Photo, Noise11

Brian Cadd, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Queenscliff Music Festival Line-Up Cover All Ages from Brian Cadd To Bluey

by Paul Cashmere on July 30, 2021

in News,Noise Pro

The Queenscliff Music Festival line-up has been revealed with a line-up covering all ages from Brian Cadd to Bluey.

“We’re doing our absolute best to make QMF 2021 a reality” says Andrew Orvis (Festival Director). “We’re committed to doing everything we can in order to support our local community, and the Music/Arts/Events industries who are all struggling so much right now, and announcing our lineup today is the first step”.

“We still need a few things to go right over the next few months, like the National Vaccination program, but we’re taking steps toward making a 2021 Festival dream a reality”.

While Australian music legends like Brian Cadd, Archie Roach, Mark Seymour and John Butler will perform, the 2021 festival is more family friendly with the addition of Bluey & Bingo at the Bluey Live Interactive Experience, plus ARIA Award winning kids band the Teeny Tiny Stevies.

Queenscliff Music Festival is November 26 to 28, 2021.

The 24th Queenscliff Music Festival will run from 26 – 28 November 2021

Archie Roach
Ausecuma Beats
Banjo Lucia
Beans
Ben Mastwyk & His Millions
Bluey Live Experience
Bones and Jones
Brian Cadd
Bumpy
Cat & Clint
Client Liaison
Didirri
Electric Fields
Emma Donovan & The Putbacks
Felicity Urquhart & Josh Cunningham
Folk Bitch Trio
Gordon Koang
Jess Ribeiro
John Butler
Julia Stone
Kee’Ahn
Little Quirks
Mama Kin Spender
Maple Glider
Mark Seymour & The Undertow
Martha Marlow
Pierce Brothers
Rambal
Ryan Downey
Sam Teskey
Seeker Love Keeper
Steph Strings
Teeny Tiny Stevies
Telenova
The Bad Dad Orchestra
The Bamboos
The Dreggs
The Seven Ups
The Stetson Family
Thornbird
Tuck Shop Ladies
William Crighton
Zoe Fox & The Rocket Clocks

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman The Age Music Victoria Hall Of Fame Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman The Age Music Victoria Hall Of Fame Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

INXS Original Sin The Seven Sins
INXS ‘Original Sin – The Seven Sins’ Soundtrack Released

A soundtrack for ‘Original Sin – The Seven Sins’, featuring the music of INXS was released today.

6 hours ago
Slim Dusty and Joy McKean Gone Fishin photo supplied by EMI Records
Slim Dusty ‘Gone Fishin’ For Father’s Day

A new Slim Dusty album ‘Gone Fishin’, featuring Slim’s songs about fishing, has been compiled in time for Father’s Day.

6 hours ago
Australian Crawl Sirocco
Australian Crawl ‘Sirocco’ Turns 40

Australian Crawl’s second album ‘Sirocco’ has turned 40.

1 day ago
I Lost My Gig
Announcement: I Lost My Gig Reveals Losses to Music Industry Since 1 July

I Lost My Gig today revealed the findings of its second survey initiative, painting an alarming picture for the immediate future of Australian live performance and events due to the impacts of COVID-19.

1 day ago
Paul Dempsey of Something for Kate photo by Ros O'Gorman
Something For Kate’s Paul Dempsey On How Success Drove Him To A Nervous Breakdown

With Something For Kate about to perform shows around Australia to mark the 20th anniversary of ‘Echolalia, SFK founder Paul Dempsey recalls how the band’s success drove him to a nervous breakdown.

2 days ago
Kathrin Longhurst 'Kate'
Kate Ceberano Limited Edition Prints To Support Support Act

Limited edition prints of Katherin Longhurst’s Kate Ceberano painting have gone on sale with part proceeds going to Support Act.

2 days ago
Baker Boy at NIMAs 2019 photo by David Hancock
Announcement: NIMAs Postponed

COVID causing havoc across the country has forced the National Indigenous Music Awards (NIMAs), initially scheduled for August 7 at the Darwin Amphitheatre, to be postponed.

2 days ago