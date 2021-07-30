Queenscliff Music Festival Line-Up Cover All Ages from Brian Cadd To Bluey - Noise11.com

The Queenscliff Music Festival line-up has been revealed with a line-up covering all ages from Brian Cadd to Bluey.

“We’re doing our absolute best to make QMF 2021 a reality” says Andrew Orvis (Festival Director). “We’re committed to doing everything we can in order to support our local community, and the Music/Arts/Events industries who are all struggling so much right now, and announcing our lineup today is the first step”.

“We still need a few things to go right over the next few months, like the National Vaccination program, but we’re taking steps toward making a 2021 Festival dream a reality”.

While Australian music legends like Brian Cadd, Archie Roach, Mark Seymour and John Butler will perform, the 2021 festival is more family friendly with the addition of Bluey & Bingo at the Bluey Live Interactive Experience, plus ARIA Award winning kids band the Teeny Tiny Stevies.

Queenscliff Music Festival is November 26 to 28, 2021.

The 24th Queenscliff Music Festival will run from 26 – 28 November 2021

Archie Roach

Ausecuma Beats

Banjo Lucia

Beans

Ben Mastwyk & His Millions

Bluey Live Experience

Bones and Jones

Brian Cadd

Bumpy

Cat & Clint

Client Liaison

Didirri

Electric Fields

Emma Donovan & The Putbacks

Felicity Urquhart & Josh Cunningham

Folk Bitch Trio

Gordon Koang

Jess Ribeiro

John Butler

Julia Stone

Kee’Ahn

Little Quirks

Mama Kin Spender

Maple Glider

Mark Seymour & The Undertow

Martha Marlow

Pierce Brothers

Rambal

Ryan Downey

Sam Teskey

Seeker Love Keeper

Steph Strings

Teeny Tiny Stevies

Telenova

The Bad Dad Orchestra

The Bamboos

The Dreggs

The Seven Ups

The Stetson Family

Thornbird

Tuck Shop Ladies

William Crighton

Zoe Fox & The Rocket Clocks

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments