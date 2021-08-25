R.E.M. Expand ‘New Adventures In Hi-Fi’ - Noise11.com

R.E.M. have expanded their 1996 album ‘New Adventures In Hi-Fi’ to mark the 25th anniversary of the release.

‘New Adventures In Hi-Fi’ was the 10th R.E.M. album and last with founding member Bill Berry.

R.E.M. say they were channeling Neil Young’s ‘Time Fades Away’ to capture the sound of the record. It is a mix of electric and acoustic songs. The album also had a different sound for R.E.M. with the band saying they were going for more what Radiohead were doing on their most recent album at the time ‘The Bends’.

The album was recorded at Bad Animals Studio, Seattle. Patti Smith made a guest appearance in ‘E-Bow The Letter’.

The alternative version of ‘Leave’ was released this week.

Michael Stipe said, “I actually might prefer this version to the one that’s on the record… Well, I wouldn’t say I prefer it, it just tells a different story with the lyric.”

TRACKLIST

Disc 1 – Remastered Album

1. How the West Was Won and Where It Got Us

2. The Wake-Up Bomb

3. New Test Leper

4. Undertow

5. E-Bow the Letter

6. Leave

7. Departure

8. Bittersweet Me

9. Be Mine

10. Binky the Doormat

11. Zither

12. So Fast, So Numb

13. Low Desert

14. Electrolite

Disc 2 – B-Sides and Rarities

1. Tricycle

2. Departure

3. Wall of Death

4. Undertow (live)

5. Wichita Lineman

6. New Test Leper (live acoustic)

7. The Wake-Up Bomb (live)

8. Binky the Doormat (live)

9. King of Comedy (808 State Remix)

10. Be Mine (Mike on Bus version)

11. Love Is All Around

12. Sponge

13. Leave (Alternate Version)

Disc 3 (Blu-ray)

1. R.E.M. Outdoor Projections – Saturday Sept 7, 1996 – 5 cities (64:56)

2. New Adventures In Hi-Fi EPK – previously unreleased 30 min version (29:13)

3. New Adventures In Hi-Fi 5.1 Audio

4. New Adventures In Hi-Fi – Hi-Resolution Audio

5. E-Bow The Letter (music video)

6. Bittersweet Me (music video)

7. Electrolite (music video)

8. How The West Was Won And Where It Got Us (music video)

9. New Test Leper (music video)

