R.E.M. Investigate Legal Ways To Stop Their Music Being Used At Trump Rallies

R.E.M. are determined to stop U.S. President Donald Trump from using their songs at his campaign rallies.

Trump played the group’s hits Everybody Hurts and Losing My Religion at his re-election gathering in Milwaukee on Tuesday, with bassist Mike Mills taking to Twitter to insist he and his bandmates are considering taking legal action.

“We are aware that the President* @realDonaldTrump continues to use our music at his rallies,” he wrote. “We are exploring all legal avenues to prevent this, but if that’s not possible please know that we do not condone the use of our music by this fraud and con man.”

Back in 2015, the group, which disbanded in 2011, also spoke out insisting they did not “authorise or condone” Trump’s use of their tune It’s The End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine) at a rally.

Days before his latest post, Mills referred to Trump as an “Adderal-deranged idiot (sic)” who is “renting out troops as mercenaries”, after the politician said he told Saudi Arabia, “You’re a very rich country. You want more troops? I’ll send them to you, but you have to pay us.”

Rihanna, Pharrell, Guns N’ Roses, Steven Tyler, and Adele are among the other acts who have also requested Trump stop playing their music at rallies.

