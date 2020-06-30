 R.I.P. Benny Mardones At Age 73 - Noise11.com
Benny Mardones

Benny Mardones

R.I.P. Benny Mardones At Age 73

by Paul Cashmere on June 30, 2020

in News

Singer songwriter Benny Mardones has died at age 73 after a 20-year battle with Parkinsons Disease.

Benny was a recording artist from 1970 through to 2017 but it was his 1980 hit ‘Into The Night’ he was best known for.

‘Into The Night’ is one of those rare songs to chart twice. It returned to the US chart in 1989 after a station in Los Angeles put it back on its playlist.

Two years ago a remix was released.

Benny Mardones was originally a songwriter. His songs were recorded by Chubby Checker and Brenda Lee.

Benny left school in 1964 and joined the US Navy. He served in Vietnam. He was married at 21, and then again in the mid-80s. In 2011, he married for a third time.

Benny died at his home in Menifee, California.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Tom Petty
Tom Petty Home Recording of ‘You Don’t Know How It Feels’

A newly released version of a home recording of Tom Petty’s ‘You Don’t Know How It Feels’ has been released.

23 hours ago
The Edge and Bono, U2 perform at Etihad Stadium. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Mick Jagger Says Bono Scared Him About Playing Glastonbury

Mick Jagger was nervous ahead of the Rolling Stones' Glastonbury debut in 2013 because Bono had warned him it was one of the toughest gigs around.

1 day ago
David-Bowie-A-Reality-Tour-Concert.-Photo-by-Ros-OGorman
David Bowie 1995 Live Concert ‘Ouvrez Le Chien’ Is Coming

Song from a 1995 David Bowie concert from Dallas’ Starplex Amphitheater will be released this coming Friday.

2 days ago
Mick Thomas Roving Commission See You On The Other Side
Mick Thomas Talks About The Song ‘Mint Condition’

The oldest track on Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission new ‘See You On The Other Side’ is ‘Mint Condition’.

4 days ago
Sammy Hagar photo by Randee St Nicholas, Noise11, Photo
Sammy Hagar Apologises For Being A Fucking Idiot

The Red Rocker Sammy Hagar should change his nickname to the Redneck. What a fucking moron.

4 days ago
Depeche Mode, Noise11, photo
Depeche Mode Spirits In The Forest Heads To DVD

Depeche Mode’s 2019 doco ‘Spirits In The Forest’ has been released on DVD/Blu-Ray.

4 days ago
Prince Sign O The Times
Prince Estate To Release Expanded Sign O’ The Times

The Prince Estate is preparing a massive expanded edition 1987 classic ‘Sign O’ The Times’.

4 days ago