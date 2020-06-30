R.I.P. Benny Mardones At Age 73 - Noise11.com

Singer songwriter Benny Mardones has died at age 73 after a 20-year battle with Parkinsons Disease.

Benny was a recording artist from 1970 through to 2017 but it was his 1980 hit ‘Into The Night’ he was best known for.

‘Into The Night’ is one of those rare songs to chart twice. It returned to the US chart in 1989 after a station in Los Angeles put it back on its playlist.

Two years ago a remix was released.

Benny Mardones was originally a songwriter. His songs were recorded by Chubby Checker and Brenda Lee.

Benny left school in 1964 and joined the US Navy. He served in Vietnam. He was married at 21, and then again in the mid-80s. In 2011, he married for a third time.

Benny died at his home in Menifee, California.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments