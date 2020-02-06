R.I.P. Buddy Cage of New Riders of the Purple Sage At Age 73

Buddy Cage, the pedal steel player for New Riders of the Purple Sage from 1971-1982, has died at the age of 73.

New Riders of the Purple Sage was the band founded by Jerry Garcia before he formed The Grateful Dead.

The album ‘Thanksgiving in New York City’, recorded live in 1972 was released in December 2019.

Cage was also a popular session musician. He played on Bob Dylan’s ‘Blood On The Tracks’, Brewer & Shipley’s ‘Rural Space’ and four Anne Murray albums.

Buddy is survived by his daughter Elvira Stark.

