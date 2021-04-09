R.I.P. DMX 1970-2021 - Noise11.com

DMX is dead and leaves behind a shocking track record of criminal activity alongside his musical heritage.

Quite frankly, DMX was not a nice person.

DMX was born Earl Simmons on 18 December 1970. The rapper was taken to hospital on 2 April after suffering a heart attack induced by a drug overdose. He was placed on life support and declared in a vegetative state with doctors reporting “lung and brain failure and no current brain activity”.

DMX released his debut album ‘Its Dark and Hell is Hot’ in 1998. His first five albums all went to number one in America making him one of the most successful (and richest) rappers of the early 2000s next to Eminem.

DMX had a long criminal record for drugs, weapons, tax evasion and animal cruelty, stalling his career. His first prison sentence was for stealing a dog in 1986. He was jailed again in 1988 for carjacking where he tried to extort a prisoner for drugs. His other convictions included resisting arrest, reckless driving, unlicenced driving and using false ID.

DMX was a cocaine addict and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

While he claimed to be a Christian his lifestyle said otherwise and did his criminal record. He fathered 15 children and had multiple extramarital affairs while married to wife Tashera. They had four of his 15 children together.

DMX was 50.

