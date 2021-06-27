R.I.P. Johnny Solinger ex-Skid Row at 55 #RIPJohnnySolinger - Noise11.com

Former Skid Row star Johnny Solinger has died at the age of 55.

Solinger, who served as the rock band’s lead vocalist from 1999 until 2015, passed away on Saturday.

“We are saddened to hear the news of our brother Johnny Solinger,” a Skid Row representative posted on behalf of the current members of the group – Rachel Bolan, ZP Theart, Snake Sabo, Rob Hammersmith, and Scotti Hill. “Our thoughts are with his family, friends and fans. Godspeed Singo.

Solinger took to Facebook in May to reveal he had been diagnosed with liver failure and had been in hospital for the past month. At the time, he launched a GoFundMe page and asked fans if they could help with his mounting medical expenses.

Following the sad news of Solinger’s passing, a number of fans have taken to Twitter to pay tribute.

“So sad to hear of the passing of former Skid Row vocalist Johnny Solinger. A sweet guy, a bundle of laughs, and some vocal pipes. Rest peacefully Johnny!” musician Tony Franklin wrote, while rocker Todd Kerns added, “Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of my brother in music Johnny Solinger. He was a big, bold flash of life. He will be dearly missed. Keep the mic warm for me when I get up there so we can rock together once more.”

And Jeff Scott Soto posted, “Rest in peace Johnny Solinger, the singer that held the 16-year tenure as the ‘new guy’ who replaced Sebastian Bach in Skid Row. He held his head up high and owned the position until he departed, condolences to his fans, friends and family…”

Solinger, who replaced Sebastian Bach in Skid Row, performed on the 2003 album Thickskin, 2006’s Revolutions Per Minute, as well as on chapters one and two of the United World Rebellion series.

