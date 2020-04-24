Radiohead Upload Complete Concert To YouTube For Lock Down

Radiohead have gifted fans a complete concert for lock down.

The show was recorded at Club Ciudad de Buenos Aires, Argentina on the 24th of March 2009.

The setlist features almost the complete ‘In Rainbows’ album (except for Faust Arp) released two years earlier.

The Setlist

15 Step (from In Rainbows, 2007)

Airbag (from OK Computer, 1997)

There There (from Hail To The Thief, 2003)

All I Need (from In Rainbows, 2007)

Kid A (from Kid A, 2000)

Karma Police (from OK Computer, 1997)

Nude (from In Rainbows, 2007)

Weird Fishes/Arpeggi (from In Rainbows, 2007)

The National Anthem (from Kid A, 2000)

The Gloaming (from Hail To The Thief, 2003)

No Surprises (from OK Computer, 1997)

Pyramid Song (from Amnesiac, 2001)

Street Spirit (Fade Out) (from The Bends, 1995)

Jigsaw Falling Into Place (from In Rainbows, 2007)

Idioteque (from Kid A, 2000)

Bodysnatchers (from In Rainbows, 2007)

How to Disappear Completely (from Kid A, 2000)

Encore:

Videotape (from In Rainbows, 2007)

Paranoid Android (from OK Computer, 1997)

House of Cards (from In Rainbows, 2007)

Reckoner (from In Rainbows, 2007)

Planet Telex (from The Bends, 1995)

Encore 2:

Go Slowly (from In Rainbows, 2007)

2 + 2 = 5 (from Hail To The Thief, 2003)

Everything in Its Right Place (from Kid A, 2000)

(Song to the Siren Intro)

Encore 3:

Creep (from Pablo Honey, 1993)

