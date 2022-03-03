 Randy Newman Cancels Shows After Breaking His Neck - Noise11.com
Randy Newman Cancels Shows After Breaking His Neck

by Paul Cashmere on March 3, 2022

in News

Randy Newman has cancelled shows because he has broken his neck … but that’s not as bad as it sounds.

Newman lives, his broken neck was referring to neck surgery.

His social media statement sent fans into shock. He said, “Recently, I noticed I was shrinking. People over whom I had towered now towered over me. Could this be payback for having written Short People? Turns out, my neck was broken. They operated on me successfully, I think. For even now, I look less like an anteater and more like a folk rock artist from the early sixties. But the doctor said I’m not quite ready to tour. I was really looking forward to coming to Europe to perform. I miss performing a great deal and I look forward to a time when I can come. I’m sorry I won’t see you this time but I will see you soon.”

Randy Newman was due to play in Ireland in March 15.

