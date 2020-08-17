 Record Exec Nick Hampton Publishes His Autobiography - Noise11.com
Nick of Time by Nick Hampton

Record Exec Nick Hampton Publishes His Autobiography

by Paul Cashmere on August 17, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

Former EMI Record executive Nick Hampton has published his life story with ‘Nick of Time: My Life and Career All on the Record’.

During his long career, many as head of EMI in Australia, Nick say what he calls the “mostly the good, occasionally the bad, and sometimes the downright ugly” of the music business.

Over his career he worked directly with Petula Clark, Elton John, The Kinks, Tony Hatch, Jackie Trent, Donovan, Sandie Shaw, Johnny Cash, Andy Williams, Tony Bennett, Vera Lynn, Slim Dusty, Joy McKean, Glenn Shorrock, Jimmy Barnes, Iva Davies, Neil Finn, Richard Clapton, Jenny Morris and Smoky Dawson.

In Australia he watched the rise of The Easybeats and AC/DC.

Nick of Time is published by ORiGiN IMPRiNT, part of the ORiGiN Music and Theatrical Group, the long-established licensors of Australasian performance rights for the musicals of Andrew Lloyd Webber, Rodgers & Hammerstein, and other great composers.

Nick of Time will be on sale in bookshops from October, 2020, and also available for direct purchase from Origin as a paperback ($29.95) or an e-book, as well as from online retailers.

