Record Exec Nick Hampton Publishes His Autobiography

Former EMI Record executive Nick Hampton has published his life story with ‘Nick of Time: My Life and Career All on the Record’.

During his long career, many as head of EMI in Australia, Nick say what he calls the “mostly the good, occasionally the bad, and sometimes the downright ugly” of the music business.

Over his career he worked directly with Petula Clark, Elton John, The Kinks, Tony Hatch, Jackie Trent, Donovan, Sandie Shaw, Johnny Cash, Andy Williams, Tony Bennett, Vera Lynn, Slim Dusty, Joy McKean, Glenn Shorrock, Jimmy Barnes, Iva Davies, Neil Finn, Richard Clapton, Jenny Morris and Smoky Dawson.

In Australia he watched the rise of The Easybeats and AC/DC.

Nick of Time is published by ORiGiN IMPRiNT, part of the ORiGiN Music and Theatrical Group, the long-established licensors of Australasian performance rights for the musicals of Andrew Lloyd Webber, Rodgers & Hammerstein, and other great composers.

Nick of Time will be on sale in bookshops from October, 2020, and also available for direct purchase from Origin as a paperback ($29.95) or an e-book, as well as from online retailers.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments