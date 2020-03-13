 Record Store Day 2020 Postponed Until June - Noise11.com
Record Store Day Australia

Record Store Day Australia

Record Store Day 2020 Postponed Until June

by Paul Cashmere on March 13, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

Record Store Day has been postponed until June 20.

Australia will follow suit with Record Store Day and move the date from April 18 to June 20 to avoid concerns brought on my fears of the Coronavirus.

However, in Australia, some retailers will be brainstorming a few events for April 18 so the day isn’t a complete loss for music fans.

Blake Budak, owner of Landspeed Records in Canberra and President of AMRA (which runs Record Store Day in Australia) said “The third Saturday in April is a hallowed day in the diary of all music fans and we don’t want to abandon that, but we are also very aware that we are not operating under normal conditions. So we are looking at how we can still safely celebrate indie music and indie record stores on our Day of Days. How we do that is the challenge, but with the support of the record companies and sponsors we expect to have a plan by early next week.”

More details on Record Store Day will following in coming days.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , ,

Related Posts

Stone Temple Pilots
Under The Southern Stars Festival Postponed Until 2021

Andrew McManus has postponed the Under The Southern Stars tour until 2021 as a result of the global health crisis.

5 hours ago
Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance photo by Ros O'Gorman
Australia’s Download Festival Cancelled

Australia's Download 2020 has been cancelled due to headliner My Chemical Romance pulling out because of Coronavirus fears.

6 hours ago
Dark Mofo
David Walsh Issues Brutally Honest Statement About Dark Mofo Cancellation

Dark Mofo's David Walsh has explained the cancellation of Dark Mofo in brutally honest statement.

1 day ago
Pixies
The Pixies Cancel Remainder Of Australian Tour

The Pixies are the latest band to cancel their Australian tour.

1 day ago
Stephen Cummings with The Sports at the Memo Music Hall in St Kilda. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Stephen Cummings Suffers A Stroke

Melbourne singer songwriter Stephen Cummings has suffered a stroke but he says he will be okay.

2 days ago
The Very Excellent Mr Dundee
Paul Hogan Is Dundee Again In ‘The Very Excellent Mr Dundee’

The trailer for Paul Hogan’s ‘The Very Excellent Mr Dundee’ has been unveiled and reveals an all-star cast.

2 days ago
Hoodoo Gurus Dave Faulkner, photo by Ros OGorman
Hoodoo Gurus To Release New Song 7 Inch Single and Mach Schau Reissue for Record Store Day

Hoodoo Gurus will release a 7 inch single ‘Answered Prayers/Song of the Year’ for Record Store Day 2020.

2 days ago