Record Store Day 2020 Postponed Until June

Record Store Day has been postponed until June 20.

Australia will follow suit with Record Store Day and move the date from April 18 to June 20 to avoid concerns brought on my fears of the Coronavirus.

However, in Australia, some retailers will be brainstorming a few events for April 18 so the day isn’t a complete loss for music fans.

Blake Budak, owner of Landspeed Records in Canberra and President of AMRA (which runs Record Store Day in Australia) said “The third Saturday in April is a hallowed day in the diary of all music fans and we don’t want to abandon that, but we are also very aware that we are not operating under normal conditions. So we are looking at how we can still safely celebrate indie music and indie record stores on our Day of Days. How we do that is the challenge, but with the support of the record companies and sponsors we expect to have a plan by early next week.”

More details on Record Store Day will following in coming days.

