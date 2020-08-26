 Record Store Day Ambassador Ross Wilson Takes You On A Tour Of His Jukebox - Noise11.com
A Day In The Gardens in the Botanical Gardens Melbourne on Friday 10 March 2017. Ross Wilson, Daryl Braithwaite and John Farnham each performed a set for the first A Day In The Gardens held over the March 2017 Moomba long weekend in Melbourne.

Ross Wilson ADOTG. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Record Store Day Ambassador Ross Wilson Takes You On A Tour Of His Jukebox

by Paul Cashmere on August 26, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

Daddy Cool, Mondo Rock legend Ross Wilson is the Record Store Day 2020 Ambassador.

Ross caught up with Noise11 for Record Store Day to show us through his jukebox and the records he has been collecting for over 60s years.

As the first of Record Store Day’s RSD Drops approaches for this Saturday, Ross also tells us about the Mondo Rock Record Store Day release ‘Summer of ’81, Live At The Pier’. The album was recorded at The Pier Hotel in Frankston, Victoria in the summer of 81 before the ‘Chemistry’ album, with many of the setlist songs, was released. A very fired up Mondo Rock were showcasing future classics to their unsuspecting Frankston fans.

Hang in for the end of the interview when Ross answers questions sent to Record Store Day Australia social media pages.

Here is what you need to know for Record Store Day this weekend:

Nothing gets in the way of Record Store Day! It was going to be held in April, that didn’t happen. It was going to be held in June. That didn’t happen. Then Melbourne went into Stage 4 lockdown. Even this will not stop us!

How will it work?

We will be holding 3 calendar-distanced drops:

RSD Drop 1 – 29 August
RSD Drop 2 – 26 September
RSD Drop 3 – 24 October

Here is how RSD Drop will work across Australia:

Adelaide, Sydney and Brisbane are in less strife than Melbourne, therefore stores are firing on all cylinders for a safe socially distanced day including coffee and live music. In Melbourne it will take place on-line or within 5kms of home.

In Adelaide there are DJs in store at iconic hip hop store Clinic 116.

In Sydney it’s socially distanced shopping with coffee at Sounds Espresso on Marrickville.

In Brisbane it’s early opening and one way systems around the store with staff as marshals for a COVID-safe day at Sonic Sherpa.

In Fremantle it’s deals and discounts in store with 10% off records (new and secondhand) and 20% off CDs (new and secondhand) at Junction Records.

In Melbourne it’s contactless click and collect within your 5 kilometre bubble or online.

The very popular limited edition records, released by record companies to celebrate this day, are once again being made available across these three days but this year calling it RSD Drops.

Australia has special permission from the US organiser of Record Store Day to sell RSD Drop records online and will be doing that in Melbourne and anywhere else it’s legal and safe to do so.

Blake Budak, AMRA president and owner of the legendary Canberra indie store Landspeed Records, said “We negotiated special permission with the US to sell RSD Drops online while at the time never expecting to need it, but now very thankful we did”

Record Store Day is the annual party held in 26 countries around the world for 13 years now, celebrating Indie Record Stores with limited edition records, live music, beer and other mayhem.

Full information is constantly being added to the website at www.recordstoreday.com.au

Noise11.com

