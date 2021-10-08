 Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce World Tour For 2022 - Noise11.com
Red Hot Chilli Peppers Big Day Out Showgrounds Melbourne Australia Jan 26th 2013 photo by Ros O'Gorman

Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce World Tour For 2022

by Paul Cashmere on October 8, 2021

Red Hot Chili Peppers will hit the road again in 2022 for what is being called a World Tour but at this stage only North America and Europe dates have been announced.

Red Hot Chili Peppers last album was ‘The Getaway’ in 2016. There last full show was 3 October 2019 at Rock In Rio in Brazil.

June 4: Seville, Spain — Estadio La Cartuja De Sevilla=
June 7: Barcelona, Spain — Estadi Olimpic=
June 10: Nijmegen, Netherlands — Goffertpark=
June 15: Budapest, Hungary — Puskas Stadium=
June 18: Firenze, Italy — Firenze Rocks (festival)
June 22: Manchester, UK — Emirates Old Trafford=
June 25: London, UK — London Stadium~
June 29: Dublin, Ireland — Marlay Park~
July 1: Glasgow, UK — Bellahouston Park~
July 3: Leuven, Belgium — Rock Werchter (festival)
July 5: Cologne, Germany — RheinEnergieStadium=
July 8: Paris, France — Stade de France~
July 12: Hamburg, Germany — Volksparkstadion=
July 23: Denver, CO — Empower Field at Mile High*
July 27: San Diego, CA — Petco Park*
July 29: Santa Clara, CA — Levi’s Stadium+
July 31: Los Angeles, CA — SoFi Stadium+
August 3: Seattle, WA — T-Mobile Park^
August 6: Las Vegas, NV — Allegiant Stadium^^
August 10: Atlanta, GA — Truist Park^
August 12: Nashville, TN — Nissan Stadium^
August 14: Detroit, MI — Comerica Park^
August 17: E. Rutherford, NJ — Metlife Stadium^
August 19: Chicago, IL — Soldier Field^
August 21: Toronto, ON — Rogers Centre^
August 30: Miami, FL — Hard Rock Stadium^
September 1: Charlotte, NC — Bank of America Stadium^
September 3: Philadelphia, PA — Citizens Bank Park^
September 8: Washington, DC — Nationals Park^
September 10: Boston, MA — Fenway Park# (on sale date TBA)
September 15: Orlando, FL — Camping World Stadium^
September 18: Arlington, TX — Globe Life Field^

=with A$AP Rocky and Thundercat
~with Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals and Thundercat
*with Haim and Thundercat
+with Beck and Thundercat
^with the Strokes and Thundercat
^^with the Strokes and King Princess
#with St. Vincent and Thundercat

