 Red Hot Chili Peppers Pay Tribute To Taylor Hawkins At JazzFest - Noise11.com
Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers. image by Ros O'Gorman.

Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers. image by Ros O'Gorman.

Red Hot Chili Peppers Pay Tribute To Taylor Hawkins At JazzFest

by Music-News.com on May 3, 2022

in News

Red Hot Chili Peppers paid tribute to the late Taylor Hawkins at Jazz Fest in New Orleans on Sunday.

Foo Fighters had been scheduled to headline the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival but they cancelled all of their tour dates following their drummer Taylor’s death on 25 March.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers stepped in to replace them and made sure to honour Taylor during their set.

The band’s drummer Chad Smith had “Taylor” written on his bass drum, surrounded by a hawk silhouette similar to the tattoo Taylor had on his arm.

At one point, Chad addressed the crowd and revealed Taylor’s wife Alison and bandmate Dave Grohl were watching from the wings.

“We just found out about this two weeks ago, because Foo Fighters were supposed to play here tonight,” he said, according to videos posted on social media. “We love Foo Fighters, and we love our brother Taylor Hawkins. This means a lot to us to be able to play for them.

“The guys in the band are here, they’re supporting. Taylor’s wife Alison and his whole family are here, we love them, we love Taylor.”

He then led the crowd in a chant: “We love you, Taylor!”

Chad told Billboard days before the performance that it would be a celebration of Taylor’s life, as per Alison’s wishes.

“She doesn’t want it to be anything other than, ‘Let’s celebrate music, let’s celebrate our friends, let’s celebrate Taylor. This is what he would want and he would be very happy that you guys are playing and he would want it to be nothing but a positive experience,'” he explained. “So we’re going to do all that and she’s going to be part of that and I’m very honoured that we can do that with her.”

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Red Hot Chili Peppers

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Ric Parnell photo by Anne Tek
Ric Parnell of Spinal Tap and Atomic Rooster Dies Aged 70

Ric Parnell, who played Mick Shrimpton the drummer of Spinal Tap in This Is Spinal Tap, has died at the age of 70.

1 day ago
Craig Porteils
Australian Producer Craig Porteils Loses His Battle With Cancer

Australian producer Craig Porteils has died over the weekend after fighting cancer.

1 day ago
Notorious BIG Life After Death
The Notorious B.I.G. Life After Death 25th Anniversary Edition To Be Released

Notorious B.I.G. would have turned 50 this month. He was born 21 May, 1972. His signature album ‘Life After Death’ is about to turn 25 and is getting a long, overdue make-over.

2 days ago
Oasis Definitely Maybe
Bonehead of Oasis Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Paul 'Bonehead' Arthurs has been diagnosed with tonsil cancer.

6 days ago
Heather Small
Heather Small To Release First Album In 16 Years

Heather Small has announced her first album in 16 years, ‘Colour My Life’.

6 days ago
50 Cent photo by Ros O'Gorman
50 Cent Says Snoop Dogg Series Is Canned

50 Cent has claimed his upcoming Snoop Dogg-inspired series is no longer in production.

April 26, 2022
Kirk Hammett of Metallica by Ros O'Gorman
Kirk Hammett Debuts His First Solo Work ‘Portals’

Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett has released his debut EP ‘Portals’ and dropped a video for the track ‘High Plains Drifter’.

April 24, 2022