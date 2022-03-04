Red Hot Chili Peppers Preview ‘Unlimited Love’ With ‘Poster Child’ - Noise11.com

Red Hot Chili Peppers have released another preview from the album ‘Unlimited Love’. Test drive ‘Poster Child’.
‘Unlimited Love’ is the 12th Red Hot Chili Peppers album. The previous album ‘The Getaway’ was released in June 2016. ‘Unlimited Love’ is coming 1 April 2022.
