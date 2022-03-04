 Red Hot Chili Peppers Preview ‘Unlimited Love’ With ‘Poster Child’ - Noise11.com
Red Hot Chilli Peppers Big Day Out Showgrounds Melbourne Australia Jan 26th 2013

Red Hot Chilli Peppers Big Day Out Showgrounds Melbourne Australia Jan 26th 2013 photo by Ros O'Gorman

Red Hot Chili Peppers Preview ‘Unlimited Love’ With ‘Poster Child’

by Paul Cashmere on March 4, 2022

in News

Red Hot Chili Peppers have released another preview from the album ‘Unlimited Love’. Test drive ‘Poster Child’.

‘Unlimited Love’ is the 12th Red Hot Chili Peppers album. The previous album ‘The Getaway’ was released in June 2016. ‘Unlimited Love’ is coming 1 April 2022.

