Red Hot Summer Adds Second Queensland Date After One-Day Sellout - Noise11.com

Duane McDonald’s Bribie Island Red Hot Summer show has set a new record, becoming the fastest selling Red Hot Summer show … EVER.

Tickets for Red Hot Summer went on sale this morning. The show at Sandstone Point Hotel in Bribie Island for 1 May, 2021 sold out so fast today that a second show went immediately on sale for May 8.

Red Hot Summer 2021 features Jimmy Barnes, Hoodoo Gurus, Jon Stevens, Diesel, Vika & Linda and Chris Cheney.

Covid brought 2020’s Red Hot Summer to a sudden end, as it did the music industry globally. That means Red Hot Summer 2021 is being planned with a Covid-safe plan. “We were disappointed to cancel much of the 2020 tour,” Duane McDonald says. “But safety was, and always is, our first priority. We continue to work with governments and stakeholders to make sure that we can continue the RED HOT SUMMER TOUR in 2021, and to ensure that all the shows are delivered in a COVID-safe way. We look forward to being able to announce more dates on the 2021 shortly, with Victoria and New South Wales joining the itinerary.”

The 2021 line-up is another rock solid line-up from artists who have collected generated over 40 hits “We are excited to have the opportunity to hit the road in 2021 bringing some great music experiences that the RED HOT SUMMER TOUR has been sharing with audiences for over a decade,” Duane says. “Bringing together our mates in the music industry and taking the tour around Australia has always been special, but next year’s run is going to mean a lot to everyone. We’ve invited some of the artists who have been championing the tour from the very beginning and know everyone can’t wait to put on an incredible show. We look forward to making new musical memories for the next decade and can’t wait to see all the music-lovers who have supported us over the years at one of the shows in 2021.”

Saturday 13th March 2021 Country Club, LAUNCESTON TAS

Sunday 14th March 2021 Royal Tasmanian Botanical Gardens, HOBART TAS

Saturday 27th March 2021 Mary Ann Reserve, MANNUM SA Sounds By The River

Sunday 28th March 2021 Seppeltsfield, BAROSSA SA

Saturday 10th April 2021 Sandalford Wines, SWAN VALLEY WA

Saturday 1st May 2021 Sandstone Point Hotel, BRIBIE ISLAND QLD

Sunday 2nd May 2021 Queens Park, TOOWOOMBA QLD

Saturday 8th May 2021 Sandstone Point Hotel, BRIBIE ISLAND QLD

Sunday 9th May 2021 Harrigans Drift Inn, JACOBS WELL QLD

Tickets for the 2021 RED HOT SUMMER TOUR are on sale NOW. Tickets are only available through Ticketmaster. Punters are advised not to purchase tickets from Viagogo or other Third Party Sellers, as fraudulent tickets will not be honoured.

