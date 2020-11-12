 Red Hot Summer Adds Second Queensland Date After One-Day Sellout - Noise11.com
Jimmy Barnes at Red Hot Summer Mornington 2019 photo Noise11.com

Jimmy Barnes at Red Hot Summer Mornington 2019 photo Noise11.com

Red Hot Summer Adds Second Queensland Date After One-Day Sellout

by Paul Cashmere on November 12, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

Duane McDonald’s Bribie Island Red Hot Summer show has set a new record, becoming the fastest selling Red Hot Summer show … EVER.

Tickets for Red Hot Summer went on sale this morning. The show at Sandstone Point Hotel in Bribie Island for 1 May, 2021 sold out so fast today that a second show went immediately on sale for May 8.

Red Hot Summer 2021 features Jimmy Barnes, Hoodoo Gurus, Jon Stevens, Diesel, Vika & Linda and Chris Cheney.

Covid brought 2020’s Red Hot Summer to a sudden end, as it did the music industry globally. That means Red Hot Summer 2021 is being planned with a Covid-safe plan. “We were disappointed to cancel much of the 2020 tour,” Duane McDonald says. “But safety was, and always is, our first priority. We continue to work with governments and stakeholders to make sure that we can continue the RED HOT SUMMER TOUR in 2021, and to ensure that all the shows are delivered in a COVID-safe way. We look forward to being able to announce more dates on the 2021 shortly, with Victoria and New South Wales joining the itinerary.”

The 2021 line-up is another rock solid line-up from artists who have collected generated over 40 hits “We are excited to have the opportunity to hit the road in 2021 bringing some great music experiences that the RED HOT SUMMER TOUR has been sharing with audiences for over a decade,” Duane says. “Bringing together our mates in the music industry and taking the tour around Australia has always been special, but next year’s run is going to mean a lot to everyone. We’ve invited some of the artists who have been championing the tour from the very beginning and know everyone can’t wait to put on an incredible show. We look forward to making new musical memories for the next decade and can’t wait to see all the music-lovers who have supported us over the years at one of the shows in 2021.”

Saturday 13th March 2021  Country Club, LAUNCESTON TAS
Sunday 14th March 2021 Royal Tasmanian Botanical Gardens, HOBART TAS
Saturday 27th March 2021 Mary Ann Reserve, MANNUM SA Sounds By The River
Sunday 28th March 2021 Seppeltsfield, BAROSSA SA
Saturday 10th April 2021 Sandalford Wines, SWAN VALLEY WA
Saturday 1st May 2021 Sandstone Point Hotel, BRIBIE ISLAND QLD
Sunday 2nd May 2021 Queens Park, TOOWOOMBA QLD
Saturday 8th May 2021 Sandstone Point Hotel, BRIBIE ISLAND QLD
Sunday 9th May 2021 Harrigans Drift Inn, JACOBS WELL QLD

Tickets for the 2021 RED HOT SUMMER TOUR are on sale NOW. Tickets are only available through Ticketmaster. Punters are advised not to purchase tickets from Viagogo or other Third Party Sellers, as fraudulent tickets will not be honoured.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Cold Chisel photo by Ros O'Gorman Noiseworks One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Noiseworks One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Kate Ceberano Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens Jon Stevens Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens. Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens. Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens. Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Icehouse perform at A Day In The Gardens in the Royal Botanical Gardens Melbourne on Sunday 12 March 2017.
Icehouse and James Reyne Lead By The C 2021 Announcement

Icehouse, James Reyne, Pete Murray, Baby Animals, Killing Heidi and Motor Ace have been revealed as the line-up for By The C 2021 in Sydney and Melbourne.

2 hours ago
Angus Young AC/DC Etihad Stadium, Rock Or Bust World Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
AC/DC Debut ‘Realize’ And That Classic AC/DC Sound Is All Over It

AC/DC’s new song ‘Realize’ conjures up the classic Malcolm Young riffs of ‘Hell Ain’t A Bad Place To Be’.

7 hours ago
APIA Good Times Tour 2019 Kate Ceberano photo by Mary Boukouvalas
Kate Ceberano Breaks Up With The World On ‘Sweet Inspiration’

Kate Ceberano has covered The Beatles ‘The Long and Winding Road’ as a break-up song on her next album ‘Sweet Inspiration’.

2 days ago
Chris Cheney at One Electric Day
Chris Cheney To Perform Solo For Red Hot Summer

Chris Cheney will step outside The Living End for Red Hot Summer in 2020.

2 days ago
Paul Kelly AWITG on Friday 17 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paul Kelly To Stream Two Performances From Melbourne Recital Centre

Paul Kelly will enter at Melbourne Recital Centre in coming weeks for two exclusive online performances of ‘Please Leave Your Light On’ and ‘Love Is Strong As Death’.

2 days ago
Bernard Fanning. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Bernard Fanning and Ocean Alley To Headline Great Southern Nights In Sydney

As Australia heads to Covid normal, Bernard Fanning and Ocean Alley have been announced to headline Sydney’s two Great Southern Nights shows in November and December.

3 days ago
Mick Thomas Roving Commission
Mick Thomas Covers Cold Chisel

Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission has covered the Cold Chisel classic ‘Forever Now’ to raise funds for the Asylum Seeker Resource Centre.

3 days ago