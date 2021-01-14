Red Hot Summer Has Six Sell-Out Shows As First For 2021 Approaches - Noise11.com

Six Red Hot Summer shows have now sold-out as the tour gets set for kick-out in Tasmania in March.

March and April will see dates in Tasmania and South Australia before the Red Hot Summer 2021 dates spend May around Queensland.

So far shows in Hobart, Mannum, Swan Valley, Bribie Island and Jacobs Wells have sold out during Phase 1 of Red Hot Summer for the first half of 2021. The tour will break after 15 May in Cairns before reconvening in Mornington for the first of the Mornington sell-outs on 16 October. A second show for 17 October at Mornington Racecourse is now on sale.

Phase two of Red Hot Summer in later 2021 takes us through Victoria, the ACT and New South Wales.

Red Hot Summer 2021 features Jimmy Barnes, Hoodoo Gurus, Jon Stevens, Diesel, Vika & Linda and Chris Cheney on his first solo shows.

Find Red Hot Summer tickets here

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Reddit

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments