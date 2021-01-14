 Red Hot Summer Has Six Sell-Out Shows As First For 2021 Approaches - Noise11.com
Jimmy Barnes at Red Hot Summer Mornington 2019 photo Noise11.com

Red Hot Summer Has Six Sell-Out Shows As First For 2021 Approaches

by Paul Cashmere on January 14, 2021

in News,Noise Pro

Six Red Hot Summer shows have now sold-out as the tour gets set for kick-out in Tasmania in March.

March and April will see dates in Tasmania and South Australia before the Red Hot Summer 2021 dates spend May around Queensland.

So far shows in Hobart, Mannum, Swan Valley, Bribie Island and Jacobs Wells have sold out during Phase 1 of Red Hot Summer for the first half of 2021. The tour will break after 15 May in Cairns before reconvening in Mornington for the first of the Mornington sell-outs on 16 October. A second show for 17 October at Mornington Racecourse is now on sale.

Phase two of Red Hot Summer in later 2021 takes us through Victoria, the ACT and New South Wales.

Red Hot Summer 2021 features Jimmy Barnes, Hoodoo Gurus, Jon Stevens, Diesel, Vika & Linda and Chris Cheney on his first solo shows.

