Red Hot Summer Hunters & Collectors Edition To Reactive In Sydney This Weekend - Noise11.com

Mark Seymour of Hunters and Collectors at Red Hot Summer Bendigo photo by Noise11

Red Hot Summer Hunters & Collectors Edition To Reactive In Sydney This Weekend

by Paul Cashmere on February 14, 2022

in News

Two after being postponed due to flooding the Hunters & Collectors Red Hot Summer show for Cockatoo Island in Sydney Harbour is finally back this weekend.

It’s hard to remember the timeline. It was just before or just after the bushfires and a few months before Covid, when the Hunters & Collectors Sydney show had to be abandoned.

All this time Hunters & Collectors have been inactive with fans unsure if the band would reactivate one more time to finish what they started in 2019.

This Sydney Red Hot Summer show for Hunters & Collectors will put the band back on the road through until May.

Hunters & Collectors are headlining a bill with James Reyne, The Living End, The Angels, Baby Animals, Killing Heidi and Boom Crash Opera.

Dates for this Red Hot Summer current tour are:

20 February, Sydney, Cockatoo Island
26 and 27 February, Mornington, Mornington Racecourse
5 March, Kiama, Kiama Showground
12 March, Barossa Valley, Seppeltsfeld
13 March, Victor Harbour, Kent Reserve
19 March, Ballarat, North Gardens
20 March, Launceston, Country Club Lawns
26 March, Wodonga, Gateway Lakes
2 April, Caversham, Sandalfold Wines
9 April, Mannum, Mannum Golf Club
10 April, Baulkham Hills, Bella Vista Farm
23 April, Gold Coast, Broadwater Parklands
30 April, Bribie Island, Sandstone, Point, Hotel
1 May, Noosa, District Sports Club
14 May, Cairns, Cairns Showground

And there is one more Jimmy Barnes Red Hot Summer to go.

27 February, Canberra, Stage 88

