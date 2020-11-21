Red Hot Summer Mannum Is The Latest Sell Out - Noise11.com

After a year of train-wreck weather events followed by a pandemic disaster, the 2020 derailed Red Hot Summer is well and truly back on track and selling out around the country for Regional Touring.

The latest 2021 sell-out is Mannum, South Australia on 27 March. That’s now three Red Hot Summer’s at capacity, with two Queensland shows for Sandstone Point (May 1) and Jacobs Well (March 9) also at capacity. (A second show for Sandstone Point on May 8 has been added).

Red Summer Summer 2020 features Jimmy Barnes, James Reyne, Diesel, Jon Stevens, Vika & Linda and making his solo debut Chris Cheney of The Living End.

Saturday 13th March 2021

Country Club, LAUNCESTON TAS

Sunday 14th March 2021

Royal Tasmanian Botanical Gardens, HOBART TAS

Saturday 27th March 2021

Mary Ann Reserve, MANNUM SA

Sounds By The River

Sunday 28th March 2021

Seppeltsfield, BAROSSA SA

Saturday 10th April 2021

Sandalford Wines, SWAN VALLEY WA

Saturday 1st May 2021

Sandstone Point Hotel, BRIBIE ISLAND QLD

Saturday 8th May 2021

Queens Park, TOOWOOMBA QLD

Sunday 9th May 2021

Harrigans Drift Inn, JACOBS WELL QLD

