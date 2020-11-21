Red Hot Summer Mannum Is The Latest Sell Out - Noise11.com

After a year of train-wreck weather events followed by a pandemic disaster, the 2020 derailed Red Hot Summer is well and truly back on track and selling out around the country for Regional Touring.
The latest 2021 sell-out is Mannum, South Australia on 27 March. That’s now three Red Hot Summer’s at capacity, with two Queensland shows for Sandstone Point (May 1) and Jacobs Well (March 9) also at capacity. (A second show for Sandstone Point on May 8 has been added).
Red Summer Summer 2020 features Jimmy Barnes, James Reyne, Diesel, Jon Stevens, Vika & Linda and making his solo debut Chris Cheney of The Living End.
Saturday 13th March 2021
Country Club, LAUNCESTON TAS
Sunday 14th March 2021
Royal Tasmanian Botanical Gardens, HOBART TAS
Saturday 27th March 2021
Mary Ann Reserve, MANNUM SA
Sounds By The River
Sunday 28th March 2021
Seppeltsfield, BAROSSA SA
Saturday 10th April 2021
Sandalford Wines, SWAN VALLEY WA
Saturday 1st May 2021
Sandstone Point Hotel, BRIBIE ISLAND QLD
Saturday 8th May 2021
Queens Park, TOOWOOMBA QLD
Sunday 9th May 2021
Harrigans Drift Inn, JACOBS WELL QLD
