Red Hot Summer Mornington Evacuated Due To Weather Alert

Red Hot Summer Mornington had to be evacuated on Victorian Police and SES advice because of the severe storms approaching the Peninsula.
The 10,000 strong crowd had to leave the event because of safety reasons before the two main local acts Hunters & Collectors and James Reyne performed for the hometown crowd. James is from Mornington, Mark Seymour of Hunters & Collectors is from Frankston.
Red Hot Summer founder Duane McDonald was quick to action putting the safety of the crowd first.
Red Hot Summer issued the following statement.
EVACUATION
Mornington Victoria – it has been deemed necessary to evacuate the event site today and cancel the remaining performances. This has come after numerous on site meetings with Victoria Police, SES and other various stakeholders. The advise was given that severe storms with lightening is due to hit Mornington in the next hour so we have taken the precaution to get you all off site as safely as possible before this happens. It was not an easy decision and we know many of you are as disappointed as we are. However, your safety and that god our artists and staff is our number one priority.
Ticket Purchasers will all be contacted next week and will receive a full refund.
The evacuation was purely local and for safety reasons. The evacuation was done on the advice of Police and acted on as soon as the event organisers were notified.
Red Hot Summer 2020 features:
Hunters & Collectors
James Reyne
The Living End
The Angels
Baby Animals
Killing Heidi
Boom Crash Opera
Red Hot Summer will return to Hobart and Launceston in Tasmania next weekend.
Red Hot Summer 2020 dates
Saturday 25th January 2020 – SOLD OUT
Royal Tasmanian Botanical Gardens, HOBART TAS
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Sunday 26th January 2020
Country Club Lawns, LAUNCESTON TAS – SOLD OUT
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Saturday 1st February 2020
Westport Park, PORT MACQUARIE NSW – SOLD OUT
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Glasshouse www.glasshouse.org.au
Saturday 8th February 2020 – SOLD OUT
Cockatoo Island, SYDNEY NSW
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Sunday 9th February 2020
Cockatoo Island, SYDNEY NSW
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Saturday 15th February 2020
Roche Estate, HUNTER VALLEY NSW – SOLD OUT
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Sunday 16th February 2020 – SOLD OUT
Bella Vista Farm, BAULKHAM HILLS NSW
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Saturday 22nd February 2020 – SOLD OUT
Sandstone Point Hotel, BRIBIE ISLAND QLD
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Sunday 23rd February 2020
Queens Park – Frogs Hollow, TOOWOOMBA QLD
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Saturday 29th February 2020 – SOLD OUT
Sandstone Point Hotel, BRIBIE ISLAND QLD – SOLD OUT
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Sunday 1st March 2020
Harrigans Drift Inn, JACOBS WELL QLD – SOLD OUT
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Saturday 7th March 2020
Mackay Park, BATEMANS BAY NSW – SOLD OUT
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Batemans Bay Visitors Centre 1800 802 528
Saturday 14th March 2020 – SOLD OUT
Kiama Showgrounds, KIAMA NSW
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Kiama Visitor Information Centre 1300 654 262
Saturday 21st March 2020
Gateway Lakes, WODONGA VIC
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Saturday 28th March 2020
North Gardens, BALLARAT VIC – SOLD OUT
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Sunday 29th March 2020 – SOLD OUT
Seppeltsfield, BAROSSA SA
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Saturday 4th April 2020
Lazy River Estate, DUBBO NSW
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Dubbo Visitor Information Centre 02 6801 4450
Saturday 11th April 2020
Darwin Amphitheatre, DARWIN NT
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Saturday 18th April 2020
Barlow Park, CAIRNS QLD
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Saturday 18th April 2020
Barlow Park, CAIRNS QLD
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Sunday 26th April 2020
Noosa & District Sports Complex, TEWANTIN QLD
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
For more information, please visit www.redhotsummertour.com.au
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook