 Red Hot Summer Mornington Evacuated Due To Weather Alert - Noise11.com
Mark Seymour of Hunters and Collectors at Red Hot Summer Bendigo photo by Noise11

Mark Seymour of Hunters and Collectors at Red Hot Summer Bendigo photo by Noise11

Red Hot Summer Mornington Evacuated Due To Weather Alert

by Paul Cashmere on January 19, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

Red Hot Summer Mornington had to be evacuated on Victorian Police and SES advice because of the severe storms approaching the Peninsula.

The 10,000 strong crowd had to leave the event because of safety reasons before the two main local acts Hunters & Collectors and James Reyne performed for the hometown crowd. James is from Mornington, Mark Seymour of Hunters & Collectors is from Frankston.

Red Hot Summer founder Duane McDonald was quick to action putting the safety of the crowd first.

Red Hot Summer issued the following statement.

EVACUATION

Mornington Victoria – it has been deemed necessary to evacuate the event site today and cancel the remaining performances. This has come after numerous on site meetings with Victoria Police, SES and other various stakeholders. The advise was given that severe storms with lightening is due to hit Mornington in the next hour so we have taken the precaution to get you all off site as safely as possible before this happens. It was not an easy decision and we know many of you are as disappointed as we are. However, your safety and that god our artists and staff is our number one priority.

Ticket Purchasers will all be contacted next week and will receive a full refund.

The evacuation was purely local and for safety reasons. The evacuation was done on the advice of Police and acted on as soon as the event organisers were notified.

Red Hot Summer 2020 features:

Hunters & Collectors
James Reyne
The Living End
The Angels
Baby Animals
Killing Heidi
Boom Crash Opera

Red Hot Summer will return to Hobart and Launceston in Tasmania next weekend.

Red Hot Summer 2020 dates

Saturday 25th January 2020 – SOLD OUT
Royal Tasmanian Botanical Gardens, HOBART TAS
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 26th January 2020
Country Club Lawns, LAUNCESTON TAS – SOLD OUT
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 1st February 2020
Westport Park, PORT MACQUARIE NSW – SOLD OUT
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Glasshouse www.glasshouse.org.au

Saturday 8th February 2020 – SOLD OUT
Cockatoo Island, SYDNEY NSW
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 9th February 2020
Cockatoo Island, SYDNEY NSW
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 15th February 2020
Roche Estate, HUNTER VALLEY NSW – SOLD OUT
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 16th February 2020 – SOLD OUT
Bella Vista Farm, BAULKHAM HILLS NSW
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 22nd February 2020 – SOLD OUT
Sandstone Point Hotel, BRIBIE ISLAND QLD
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 23rd February 2020
Queens Park – Frogs Hollow, TOOWOOMBA QLD
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 29th February 2020 – SOLD OUT
Sandstone Point Hotel, BRIBIE ISLAND QLD – SOLD OUT
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 1st March 2020
Harrigans Drift Inn, JACOBS WELL QLD – SOLD OUT
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 7th March 2020
Mackay Park, BATEMANS BAY NSW – SOLD OUT
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Batemans Bay Visitors Centre 1800 802 528

Saturday 14th March 2020 – SOLD OUT
Kiama Showgrounds, KIAMA NSW
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Kiama Visitor Information Centre 1300 654 262

Saturday 21st March 2020
Gateway Lakes, WODONGA VIC
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 28th March 2020
North Gardens, BALLARAT VIC – SOLD OUT
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 29th March 2020 – SOLD OUT
Seppeltsfield, BAROSSA SA
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 4th April 2020
Lazy River Estate, DUBBO NSW
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100
Dubbo Visitor Information Centre 02 6801 4450

Saturday 11th April 2020
Darwin Amphitheatre, DARWIN NT
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 18th April 2020
Barlow Park, CAIRNS QLD
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Saturday 18th April 2020
Barlow Park, CAIRNS QLD
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

Sunday 26th April 2020
Noosa & District Sports Complex, TEWANTIN QLD
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

For more information, please visit www.redhotsummertour.com.au

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls James Reyne photo by Ros OGorman James Reyne photo by Ros OGorman Phil Ceberano photo by Ros OGorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Pure Gold Live. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Pure Gold Live. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Pure Gold Live. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Wiggles
New Wiggles Step In For Old Wiggle At Second Wiggles Gig

Emma Wiggle and Simon Wiggle of the current Wiggles line-up stepped in for original Wiggle Greg Page at the second Wiggles gig in Sydney this weekend.

14 hours ago
The Amity Affliction
REVIEW: The Amity Affliction, Frankston, 17 January 2020

With almost seven studio albums under their belt, The Amity Affliction have set out on a regional tour of Australia. Last night the boys from Gympie made their way down to Frankston to play an intimate sell out show at the Pier Bandroom. And they didn’t let anyone down with an outstanding line up of songs to fill an hour-long set.

1 day ago
The Wiggles
Greg Page of The Wiggles Suffers Cardiac Arrest During Reunion Show

Original Yellow Wiggle Greg Page is recovering in Westmead Hospital in Sydney after suffering a cardiac arrest at the end of The Wiggles performance at a bushfire benefit last night.

2 days ago
War Horse photo by Ros OGorman
War Horse Returns To Melbourne For Limited Run

The World War 1 stage play ‘War Horse’ has returned to Melbourne for the first time since 2013 but this time for a limited season.

3 days ago
Cold Chisel RFSA tshirt
Cold Chisel Produce Chisel Branded Rural Fire Service T-Shirt

Cold Chisel have produced a special Cold Chisel and Rural Fire Service Association co-branded t-shirt to sell at merch at the rest of their shows.

4 days ago
Barry Palmer and Mark Seymour of Hunters and Collectors at Red Hot Summer Bendigo photo by Noise11
Red Hot Summer Port Macquarie and Launceston Sell-Out

Duane McDonald is celebrating 10 years of Red Hot Summer with two more shows selling out bringing to tally to 19 out of 26.

4 days ago
Didirri
SXSW Adds Over 350 More Artists

Another 350 artists have been announced for SXSW 2020 in Austin, Texas in April.

5 days ago