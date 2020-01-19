Red Hot Summer Mornington Evacuated Due To Weather Alert

Red Hot Summer Mornington had to be evacuated on Victorian Police and SES advice because of the severe storms approaching the Peninsula.

The 10,000 strong crowd had to leave the event because of safety reasons before the two main local acts Hunters & Collectors and James Reyne performed for the hometown crowd. James is from Mornington, Mark Seymour of Hunters & Collectors is from Frankston.

Red Hot Summer founder Duane McDonald was quick to action putting the safety of the crowd first.

Red Hot Summer issued the following statement.

EVACUATION

Mornington Victoria – it has been deemed necessary to evacuate the event site today and cancel the remaining performances. This has come after numerous on site meetings with Victoria Police, SES and other various stakeholders. The advise was given that severe storms with lightening is due to hit Mornington in the next hour so we have taken the precaution to get you all off site as safely as possible before this happens. It was not an easy decision and we know many of you are as disappointed as we are. However, your safety and that god our artists and staff is our number one priority. Ticket Purchasers will all be contacted next week and will receive a full refund.

The evacuation was purely local and for safety reasons. The evacuation was done on the advice of Police and acted on as soon as the event organisers were notified.

Red Hot Summer 2020 features:

Hunters & Collectors

James Reyne

The Living End

The Angels

Baby Animals

Killing Heidi

Boom Crash Opera

Red Hot Summer will return to Hobart and Launceston in Tasmania next weekend.

Noise11.com

